Louis Lombardo Sr. (1941-2023)

Louis Angelo Lombardo Sr., 81, a lifelong Garrison resident, died June 18 at his home, with family members at his side.

He was born July 16, 1941, in Tappan, the son of Leonard and Lillian Lombardo. He worked for many years at the Garrison Coal Co. and as a bus driver and custodian at the Garrison School. He was best known for his carting service, Louis Lombardo and Sons Inc., and he worked daily until 2019, when his health forced him to retire.

For more than 50 years, Louis enjoyed seeing and taking care of the residents of Philipstown. He also enjoyed seeing their dogs — and they looked forward to seeing him too as he was never without a full box of biscuits. Recently, Louis was gifted with a book with photos and messages from his furry friends.

Louis was a lifetime member of Garrison Ambulance Corp and the Garrison Fire Department. He was a collector and especially proud of his 1966 red GMC pickup. Louis loved the Hudson River, enjoyed fishing with his children and grandchildren and was a member of the Fish and Game Club in Garrison. People knew they could count on Louis, and he took pride in that, his family said.

Along with his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann, Louis is survived by his children, Louis Lombardo Jr., Kathy Lombardo and James “Tony” Lombardo (Julie); his grandchildren, Kara Hunt, Emily Nastasi (Nick), Louis “Angelo” Lombardo III and Anthony Lombardo; his great-grandchildren Lily and Lila Nastasi; his brothers, John Lombardo (Susan), Frank Lombardo (MaryAnn) and Vincent Lombardo; and his brother-in-law, Robert Ferris (Doreen).

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. on July 16 at the Garrison Fire Department. Memorial donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).