Around Town (Photos)

AWARD WINNERS — The Cold Spring Lions Club named two graduating seniors from Philipstown, Delaney Horan (O’Neill High School) and her brother, Dylan Horan (Haldane), as the winners of its 2023 Frank Milkovich Scholarship. The Lions Club has given the scholarship for 63 years; it is named for a former teacher, administrator, coach and Lion. Delaney and Dylan, who live in Garrison, are shown with incoming Lions President John Merante.

IN MEMORIAM — The Libby Funeral Home in Beacon organized a graveside service on June 9 for U.S. Navy veteran Dennis Bush, a Hedgewood Home for Adults resident who died without surviving family. Members of the Marine Corps League served as pallbearers, Beacon High School student George Humphreys played “Taps” and the Patriot Guard Riders and Knights Order Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club provided an escort.

SUNDAY DRILL — Members of the Garrison Fire Department led a training session on June 11 at Garrison’s Landing, flushing out the dry hydrant and drafting water from the river in the event a large, continuous water supply is required.

DOUBLE RAINBOW — Mitch Dul spotted this wonder in Nelsonville on June 14.

Photos provided