Beacon Man Charged with Larceny

Allegedly stole $189K from Philipstown business

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday (June 20) that deputies had arrested a Beacon man suspected of stealing $189,000 from his employer over the past year.

Walter Alex Munoz, 46, was charged with grand larceny, computer tampering and falsifying business records, all felonies, the sheriff said in a news release. The business, located in Philipstown, was not named.

The employer notified the sheriff on June 1 that he had discovered a large number of purchase orders had been refunded to credit card accounts. Munoz was arraigned June 12 in Philipstown Town Court. After surrendering his passport, he was released until his next court date.