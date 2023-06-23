Letter: Thanks to Beacon Teachers

On behalf of the Beacon High School Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO), I write to express our deep appreciation for the tireless efforts of our teachers, administration and staff and to lift up the accomplishments and perseverance of all BHS students, in particular the Class of 2023.

As a parent and community organizer, I have had the privilege of watching many in this cohort grow from toddlers to teenagers; and now I am utterly in awe as they transform into extraordinary young adults. I have no doubt that they will make the world a better place. Believe me when I say that this is a very special group of human beings — we will all soon be reading about their future achievements with pride.

As president of the PTSO, I have also been privileged to quietly observe our school from the “inside” for the past few years, and I can say without reservation that our children are and will continue to be in very good hands. Thank you teachers, staff and administration for all you do, every single day.

The PTSO’s mission and goal is to enhance the educational experience and to foster a sense of community. We organize events, fundraise for educational initiatives, and provide resources that enrich the lives of all of our students. We are dedicated to creating a vibrant educational ecosystem alongside the Beacon City School District administration and are in full support of the district’s newly unveiled strategic plan. To ﬁnd out more, visit the PTSO website (bhsptso.square.site) or social media (@beaconhighptso).

On Saturday (June 24), the Class of 2023 will be throwing its well-earned mortarboards high into the evening sky at Dutchess Stadium (aka Heritage Financial Park). As the recent Beacon Players’ spectacular performance of Les Miserables professed: We wish you all of the things that make a life worth living: courage, love, heartbreak, passion, and resilience of the human spirit.

Kelly Ellenwood, Beacon