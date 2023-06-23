New Brewery in Beacon

Couple open family-friendly pub on Main Street

While working at a tech startup in New York City, Max and Maria Headley bonded, in part, over a shared love for beer.

After searching the world for the perfect pint, the couple settled in Beacon where earlier this month they opened their own brewery, Pillow & Oats, at 385 Main St.

The name refers to beer’s desired “mouth feel” and the grains that are a pivotal ingredient. The shop specializes in Hazy IPAs, a style that emphasizes hops and minimizes bitterness.

Max is the brewmaster. His first two iterations are Long Live the Hop Mosaic and Drool Face Emoji. Each includes a dash of citrus and an unfiltered body that resembles fruit nectar.

“When evaluating a beer, there are three boxes to check,” explains Maria, who helps out with the business. “Is the color balanced? Does it pass the smell test? And, of course, does it taste good? We’re only comfortable offering a glass when everything is in alignment.”

Max, who had been a home brewer, left a corporate job to pursue his dream of creating a beer brand. Maria is still employed in human resources.

The space was formerly occupied by Beacon Veterinary Associates, which moved a few doors down to 395 Main.

There are 12 taps in the wall behind the bar, five of which saw action during the opening weeks. In addition to the Hazy IPAs, the couple introduced Hoppy Table Beer, which has a lower alcohol content, and a dry Citra Lager, the first beer brewed. A Pilsner sold out the first day.

Max says he plans to tinker toward perfection. “I want honest feedback,” he says. “My goal is to create the best possible beer experience.”

The couple plan to add a pale ale, a hard seltzer and, when the weather cools in the fall, a coffee stout created with Big Mouth Coffee Roasters next door. They also sell beers in 32-ounce cans.

Because there is no kitchen, customers are encouraged to bring in meals from nearby restaurants. When football season starts, Max plans to invite fellow Bills fans to watch select games. He hails from upstate New York and Maria is from New York City. The couple moved from Hoboken in 2021; their 1-year-old daughter is a Beacon native.

During the late afternoon, Pillow & Oats is a busy place. At times, strollers jam the sidewalk outside and the area between the inside seats.

Sitting at one of the six picnic tables inside the doorway, a father and daughter played a card game as mom and another daughter mulled a chessboard. A toddler piled toys on the table across the aisle and two adults played cribbage.

“We want this to be a fun, family-friendly place known for serving great beer,” said Maria. “There are lots of fantastic bars and breweries in the area, but there’s room for more.”