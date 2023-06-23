One Primary in Highlands

Working Families contest on ballot

There is only one primary vote scheduled in the Highlands on Tuesday (June 27), for the Working Families line for Dutchess County Family Court judge.

The candidates are incumbent Joseph Egitto and James Rogers, a former state deputy district attorney who is also the Democratic nominee. The winner will appear on the Working Families line on the November ballot.

Forty-four Beacon residents are registered with the Working Families party, according to the most recent data posted by the county Board of Elections. They can vote at the Memorial Building at 413 Main St. or in early voting through June 25 at Wappinger Town Hall.