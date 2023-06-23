Public Comment Closes on Cold Spring Zoning

Village faces June 30 deadline to finish update

After nearly two months of discussion, the Cold Spring Village Board closed public comment on Wednesday (June 21) on updating chapters of the village code dealing with noise, signs and zoning. Written comments closed at noon the next day.

The Village Board and its attorney and planning consultant will meet at 4 p.m. on Monday (June 26) to review final public comments, working toward completion of the update by Friday, the deadline set by the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency, which funded the project.

Chapter 134 (Zoning) dominated the discussion during Wednesday’s protracted hearing, which grew contentious at times, especially regarding a proposed change to the 12-acre former Marathon Battery site on Kemble Avenue from industrial to planned mixed use.

Michael Reisman, who lives on Rock Street, alleged that “the board and the mayor, in particular, have been subject to influence by the Marathon site owner Sean Kearney, with whom the mayor has had a prior business relationship.”

The issue of Mayor Kathleen Foley’s business relationship with Kearney had been raised earlier in the hearing and is addressed on the village website. It states that Foley has “a casual, friendly relationship with the owner of the Marathon site,” and notes that such relationships are common in a small village.

It also states that in 2018, before being elected to the Village Board, Foley collaborated with the Kearney Group in an unsuccessful response to a request for proposals by the City of Hudson.

In an email on Thursday (June 22), Foley described her interactions with Kearney as “entirely appropriate between a mayor and a property owner in the process of zone change considerations,” adding that Kearney “did not participate in drafting the code, nor did he supply feedback on the draft.”

When Reisman commented on Wednesday that Kearney had contributed in 2021 to Foley’s campaign for mayor, she interrupted, asserting: “That is not true!”

Reisman said he would submit his concerns in writing. “You can send all the letters you want; that statement is not true,” Foley countered, adding that her campaign finances are a public record.

“Show us the check; who wrote the check?” Reisman persisted. According to the New York State Board of Elections website, a $250 donation to Foley’s campaign was given by Adriana Kearney, Sean Kearney’s wife. Reisman said the check had originally been recorded as coming from Sean Kearney.

In her email to The Current, Foley said the check was signed by Adriana Kearney but had been incorrectly recorded. The mistake was subsequently corrected with the Board of Elections, she said.

Reisman asked the mayor to recuse herself from discussions or voting on the Marathon site zoning. He further asked that the ad hoc working group, which includes Foley and has been advising the Village Board on the zoning update, “commit to not take future work related to the development of Marathon because of their involvement in this process.”

Foley didn’t comment at the time but said in her email that she will not recuse herself.

The mayor described the update now nearing completion as “a level-best attempt” to update zoning introduced in 1967 and under revision since 2006.

The new zoning, she said, will not be perfect, “but at some point, the process has to close; the village has reached a state of analysis paralysis.”

In other business….