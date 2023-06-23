Putnam Executive Appoints Tax Chief

Will succeed retiring director

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne on June 12 appointed Trish McLoughlin as director of real property tax services. She succeeds Lisa Johnson, who retired after 20 years with the county.

McLoughlin has more than 30 years of appraisal and assessment experience, the county said in a news release.

The selection committee for the position included Legislator Paul Jonke, Deputy County Executive Jim Burpoe and Director of Personnel Paul Eldridge.

McLoughlin’s appointment must be approved by the Legislature.