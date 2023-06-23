Putnam Historian Presents Awards

Groups honored for Putnam County Day

The Putnam County Historian presented seven awards on June 11 as part of Putnam County Day, including to The Highlands Current for its Black history series, published last year.

The historian also honored students from Brewster High School who organized a symposium on influential Hudson Valley women; the county jail for a program in which inmates restore historic markers; Town of Kent historian Jacqueline Rohrig-Strickland; Vassar professor April Beisaw, author of Taking Our Water for the City; Kara Mattsen for her programming at the Putnam History Museum in Cold Spring; and the Patterson Historical Society.