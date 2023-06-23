Racist Graffiti Found at Haldane

Administrators notify police

Haldane school district officials said on June 15 that racist graffiti had been discovered in the second-floor boys’ bathroom of the high school.

“We are investigating the vandalism and have reported it to law enforcement,” Principal Julia Sniffen and Superintendent Philip Benante wrote in an email to parents.

“This matter underscores the need to ensure that we are engaging our students in an age-appropriate manner about the power of our words and our response when confronted with hate speech,” they said. “We ask you to discuss this with your child. If you have any information that can help us identify the individual(s) who may be involved, please contact either of our offices.”