The Week Ahead

PRIDE EVENTS
SAT 24
Putnam Pride Parade
BREWSTER
1 p.m. Old Town Hall | putnampride.com
There will be music, dancing and speakers on the steps of the Old Town Hall at this fourth annual event, followed by a march to Wells Park at 1:45 p.m. Enjoy food, face painting, an open mic and shopping at dozens of vendors. Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines will host.
SAT 24
Family Pride
PEEKSKILL
1 – 6 p.m. Pugsley Park | 1036 Main St.
biggayhudsonvalley.com/events
The headline act is The Little Mermen — the ultimate Disney tribute band. Other activities will include drag queen story time, performers, a pet photo contest, crafts, games and food.
INDEPENDENCE DAY
SAT 1
Parade & Summer Fun Day
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Dockside Park
The parade line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds at 11 a.m. up Main Street to the lawn at St. Mary’s for a summer fun day at 11:30 a.m.
SAT 1
Concert
GARRISON
7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program that includes works inspired by fireworks and jubilation. Cost: $55 ($24 ages 4 to 18, free for ages 4 and younger)
SAT 1
Concert and Fireworks
WEST POINT
7 p.m. Trophy Point | westpointband.com
The West Point Concert Band, the Hellcats and the Benny Havens Band will perform, followed by fireworks. The rain date is SUN 2. Free
SUN 2
Fireworks
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Memorial Park
Robert Cahill Drive | beaconny.gov
Parking is limited. Consider walking or biking, and bring a chair or blanket.
TUES 4
Fireworks
POUGHKEEPSIE
8:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
walkway.org
Watch the show from the pedestrian bridge. Reservations required. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors and veterans, free for ages 12 and younger)
COMMUNITY
SAT 24
Free Fishing Days
dec.ny.gov/outdoor/44804.html
Anyone age 16 and older can fish without a license. (Those younger than 16 don’t need one.) Also SUN 25.
SAT 24
Bird Walk
CARMEL
7:30 a.m. Ninham Mountain Fire Tower
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The guided walk will loop 1.4 miles. Registration required. Free
SAT 24
Taco Fest
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 7 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The event will feature tacos, burritos and corn, as well as music and drinks. Cost: $10 to $109
MON 26
The Art of Getting Over Yourself Mixer
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beahive
6 Eliza St. | 845-418-3731
beahivebeacon.spaces.nexudus.com/events
Eli Walker will facilitate a mixer with mini-workshops designed to inspire participants to do something good. Free
TUES 27
Free HIV Testing
BREWSTER
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Putnam Health
1 Geneva Road | 845-808-1390
putnamcountyny.gov
Walk-ins welcome. Learn your status in 15 minutes.
WED 28
Small Business Roundtable
BREWSTER
11 a.m. Ace Endico
80 International Boulevard
putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com
The Putnam County Business Council will host a discussion with Rep. Mike Lawler and state Assembly Member Matt Slater.
WED 28
Green Teen Benefit
RED HOOK
4:30 p.m. Greig Farm | 227 Pitcher Lane
bit.ly/green-teen-meal
Alex Bodey and Julia Savasta will prepare a five-course meal to benefit Green Teen Beacon. Cost: $85
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 24
Summer Reading Kickoff
GARRISON
Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sign up for the library’s summer reading program and wear a shimmery undersea or merfolk costume for a 1 p.m. parade around the grounds.
SAT 24
Campfire Sing-A-Long
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
compassarts.org/events
Gina Samardge from Compass Arts and members of the Beacon Rising Choir will lead sing-a-longs. Bring a picnic and blanket. Cost: $10 to $50
SUN 25
Drag Story Hour
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Enjoy books and songs with a glamorous host, drag queen Angel Elektra. “Drag Story Hour gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models and enables them to imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves!” Reservations required.
TUES 27
College Admissions in a Test-Optional World
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Eric Tipler will discuss how to navigate applying to colleges and what has recently changed.
TUES 27
Bubble Blast
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
During Family Science Night, learn a recipe and how to make unusually shaped bubbles. Registration required.
WED 28
Decorate Kindness Postcards
GARRISON
2 – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The library has partnered with the Gladys Love Project for children to make postcards to mail to seniors and caregivers.
THURS 29
New Moms Support Group
COLD SPRING
2:30 – 4 p.m.
Philipstown Friendship Center
6 Butterfield Road
facebook.com/putnamparents
At this weekly session, county health department nurses assist with questions about lactation, sleep and milestones. Connect with other parents of infants to 3-year-olds.
THURS 29
The Cardboard Kingdom
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Paper Heart Puppets will demonstrate how to make a puppet and lead an improvised performance. Registration required.
FRI 30
Bike Decorating Party
COLD SPRING
3:30 – 4:45 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Get your bike ready for the Independence Day parade or bling it out for fun.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 24
I Am The Passenger, Part 2
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
This exhibit continues the theme of capturing our moment in time through non-objective painting. It includes works by Lisa Beck, Trudy Benson, Seth Cameron, Mariah Dekkenga, Stacy Fisher, Rico Gatson, Russell Tyler and Susan Weil. Through July 29.
SAT 24
Cheap Art Show
NELSONVILLE
5 – 8 p.m. Create Community
11 Peekskill Road
All art will be priced between 25 cents and $20.
SAT 24
Seres Imperfectos
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. ChangoLife
211 Fishkill Ave. | changolifearts.com
The new Cuban art gallery at KuBe will host its first exhibit, with a portion of sales devoted to humanitarian aid.
SUN 25
Welcome to New York!
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Magazzino
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
To celebrate its sixth anniversary, the Italian art museum will debut an installation by Michaelangelo Pistoletto.
SAT 1
Rita McBride
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
The artist’s 1997 structural work, “Arena,” will open for long-term viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and those with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free ages 5 and younger)
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 25
Tempestry Workshop
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Emily McNeil and Asy Connelly, co-founders of the climate storytelling yarn-crafting project, will lead participants in knitting projects as part of the museum’s current exhibit.
SUN 25
Wildlife and Overtourism
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this talk presented by Protect the Highlands, Pete Salmansohn will discuss species such as the peregrine falcon, northern long-eared bat and eastern fence lizard, that live in the path of the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.
TUES 27
Food Canning Class
BREWSTER
5:15 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Cornell-trained master food preservers will demonstrate how to capture the freshness of fruit with basic kitchen equipment. Cost: $5
TUES 27
Beacon’s Great Estates
BEACON
7 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconhistorical.org
Denise Van Buren, president of the Beacon Historical Society, will discuss important homes in the area once known as the twin villages of Fishkill Landing and Matteawan. Free
FRI 30
Benedict Arnold’s Flight
GARRISON
11 a.m. 8 Glenclyffe | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The Putnam History Museum will lead a 1-mile, moderately difficult hike from the parking lot at Marcia’s Mile through the area where the general fled after his attempt to give West Point to the British during the Revolution. Master Gardeners will point out ways that the natural environment affected history. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 24
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. The final four performances are SUN 25, THURS 29, FRI 30 and SAT 1. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 24
Clueless
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society kicks off its summer outdoor movie lineup with the 1995 comedy starring Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash as rich Beverly Hills teens. Free
SUN 25
Irene O’Garden
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet and author will read from her work, followed by a poetry open mic.
FRI 30
Somewhere in Time
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Watch an outdoor screening on Bannerman Island of the 1980 film in which a playwright (Christopher Reeve) hypnotizes himself to travel through time to meet an actress (Jane Seymour) he sees in a vintage poster. Cost: $40
MUSIC
SAT 24
Compcord Ensemble Meets Hot Wrk Ensemble
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
New York City musicians Franz Hackl (trumpet), Gene Pritsker (electric guitar), John Kneiling (cello), Jai Jeffryes (piano) and Debra Kaye (piano) will collaborate with Beacon musicians Lois Hicks-Wozniak (saxophone), Brad Hubbard (baritone saxophone) and J. Brooks Marcus (percussion). Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 24
Scott Seltzer
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The singer and guitarist will perform classic rock and Americana.
SAT 24
Aimee Mann
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The singer will play songs from her latest album, Mental Illness, which won a Grammy award for best folk album. Cost: $48 to $73
SAT 24
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen, a Philipstown resident, will play with his son, Ben, along with Felipe Torres, RJ McCarty, Quinn Petkus, Oliver Petkus, Luis Perez and Premik Russell-Tubbs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 25
K-Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Heritage Financial Park
1500 Route 9D
k104online.com/kfest-2023
The annual concert organized by K104 will include performances by Shannon, Corina, Quad City DJ’s and Color Me Badd. Cost: $41 to $89
SUN 25
James Keepnews / Billy Stein
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The guitarists will play improvisational music.
WED 28
Lyra Faculty Artist Concert
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | lyra.bpt.me
Jared Blajian (cello), Tomomi Sato (piano), Diyi Tang (piano) and Yezu Woo (violin) will perform works by Mendelssohn, Chopin and Arensky. Donations welcome. Free
FRI 30
Noga
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The singer and songwriter will play songs from her debut release, Lady Sun, accompanied by her band, Adam Cabo, Dassi Rosenkrantz and Zohar Cabo. Lila Blue will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 30
Minstrels in the Gallery
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Jethro Tull tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 1
Errant Space 100
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This immersive sound experience will feature Katie Down, Bonnie Kane, Concetta Abbate, Craig Chin, Andy Rinehart, Al Margolis, Neil Alexander, Dean Sharp and Thom Uliasz. Donations welcome.
SAT 1
The Jenkins Twins
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Modern country duo Trevor and Trenton Jenkins will perform as part of the ongoing Restoration Roadhouse series. Cost: $25
SAT 1
Myles Mancuso
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The multi-instrumentalist plays roots and Americana with his band.
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 2
The Music of Charles Ives
BREWSTER
4 p.m. First United Methodist
83 Main St.
Organist Zacchaeus Lock will perform Ives’ Variations on America on the same organ and in the same location where Ives first played it for an audience. As part of the program, the Putnam Chorale will sing patriotic songs. Cost: $15
SUN 2
Satisfaction
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Rolling Stones tribute show is in its 20th year. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
MON 26
State Assembly Office Hours
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Members of the staff of Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will be available to assist constituents.
MON 26
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 28
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov