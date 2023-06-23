The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

PRIDE EVENTS

SAT 24

Putnam Pride Parade

BREWSTER

1 p.m. Old Town Hall | putnampride.com

There will be music, dancing and speakers on the steps of the Old Town Hall at this fourth annual event, followed by a march to Wells Park at 1:45 p.m. Enjoy food, face painting, an open mic and shopping at dozens of vendors. Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines will host.

SAT 24

Family Pride

PEEKSKILL

1 – 6 p.m. Pugsley Park | 1036 Main St.

biggayhudsonvalley.com/events

The headline act is The Little Mermen — the ultimate Disney tribute band. Other activities will include drag queen story time, performers, a pet photo contest, crafts, games and food.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

SAT 1

Parade & Summer Fun Day

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Dockside Park

The parade line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds at 11 a.m. up Main Street to the lawn at St. Mary’s for a summer fun day at 11:30 a.m.

SAT 1

Concert

GARRISON

7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program that includes works inspired by fireworks and jubilation. Cost: $55 ($24 ages 4 to 18, free for ages 4 and younger)

SAT 1

Concert and Fireworks

WEST POINT

7 p.m. Trophy Point | westpointband.com

The West Point Concert Band, the Hellcats and the Benny Havens Band will perform, followed by fireworks. The rain date is SUN 2. Free





SUN 2

Fireworks

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Memorial Park

Robert Cahill Drive | beaconny.gov

Parking is limited. Consider walking or biking, and bring a chair or blanket.

TUES 4

Fireworks

POUGHKEEPSIE

8:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

walkway.org

Watch the show from the pedestrian bridge. Reservations required. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors and veterans, free for ages 12 and younger)

COMMUNITY

SAT 24

Free Fishing Days

dec.ny.gov/outdoor/44804.html

Anyone age 16 and older can fish without a license. (Those younger than 16 don’t need one.) Also SUN 25.

SAT 24

Bird Walk

CARMEL

7:30 a.m. Ninham Mountain Fire Tower

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The guided walk will loop 1.4 miles. Registration required. Free

SAT 24

Taco Fest

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 7 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The event will feature tacos, burritos and corn, as well as music and drinks. Cost: $10 to $109

MON 26

The Art of Getting Over Yourself Mixer

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beahive

6 Eliza St. | 845-418-3731

beahivebeacon.spaces.nexudus.com/events

Eli Walker will facilitate a mixer with mini-workshops designed to inspire participants to do something good. Free

TUES 27

Free HIV Testing

BREWSTER

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Putnam Health

1 Geneva Road | 845-808-1390

putnamcountyny.gov

Walk-ins welcome. Learn your status in 15 minutes.

WED 28

Small Business Roundtable

BREWSTER

11 a.m. Ace Endico

80 International Boulevard

putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com

The Putnam County Business Council will host a discussion with Rep. Mike Lawler and state Assembly Member Matt Slater.

WED 28

Green Teen Benefit

RED HOOK

4:30 p.m. Greig Farm | 227 Pitcher Lane

bit.ly/green-teen-meal

Alex Bodey and Julia Savasta will prepare a five-course meal to benefit Green Teen Beacon. Cost: $85

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 24

Summer Reading Kickoff

GARRISON

Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sign up for the library’s summer reading program and wear a shimmery undersea or merfolk costume for a 1 p.m. parade around the grounds.

SAT 24

Campfire Sing-A-Long

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

compassarts.org/events

Gina Samardge from Compass Arts and members of the Beacon Rising Choir will lead sing-a-longs. Bring a picnic and blanket. Cost: $10 to $50

SUN 25

Drag Story Hour

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Enjoy books and songs with a glamorous host, drag queen Angel Elektra. “Drag Story Hour gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models and enables them to imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves!” Reservations required.

TUES 27

College Admissions in a Test-Optional World

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Eric Tipler will discuss how to navigate applying to colleges and what has recently changed.

TUES 27

Bubble Blast

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

During Family Science Night, learn a recipe and how to make unusually shaped bubbles. Registration required.

WED 28

Decorate Kindness Postcards

GARRISON

2 – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The library has partnered with the Gladys Love Project for children to make postcards to mail to seniors and caregivers.

THURS 29

New Moms Support Group

COLD SPRING

2:30 – 4 p.m.

Philipstown Friendship Center

6 Butterfield Road

facebook.com/putnamparents

At this weekly session, county health department nurses assist with questions about lactation, sleep and milestones. Connect with other parents of infants to 3-year-olds.

THURS 29

The Cardboard Kingdom

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Paper Heart Puppets will demonstrate how to make a puppet and lead an improvised performance. Registration required.





FRI 30

Bike Decorating Party

COLD SPRING

3:30 – 4:45 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Get your bike ready for the Independence Day parade or bling it out for fun.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 24

I Am The Passenger, Part 2

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

This exhibit continues the theme of capturing our moment in time through non-objective painting. It includes works by Lisa Beck, Trudy Benson, Seth Cameron, Mariah Dekkenga, Stacy Fisher, Rico Gatson, Russell Tyler and Susan Weil. Through July 29.

SAT 24

Cheap Art Show

NELSONVILLE

5 – 8 p.m. Create Community

11 Peekskill Road

All art will be priced between 25 cents and $20.

SAT 24

Seres Imperfectos

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. ChangoLife

211 Fishkill Ave. | changolifearts.com

The new Cuban art gallery at KuBe will host its first exhibit, with a portion of sales devoted to humanitarian aid.

SUN 25

Welcome to New York!

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Magazzino

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

To celebrate its sixth anniversary, the Italian art museum will debut an installation by Michaelangelo Pistoletto.



SAT 1

Rita McBride

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

The artist’s 1997 structural work, “Arena,” will open for long-term viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and those with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free ages 5 and younger)

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 25

Tempestry Workshop

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Emily McNeil and Asy Connelly, co-founders of the climate storytelling yarn-crafting project, will lead participants in knitting projects as part of the museum’s current exhibit.

SUN 25

Wildlife and Overtourism

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this talk presented by Protect the Highlands, Pete Salmansohn will discuss species such as the peregrine falcon, northern long-eared bat and eastern fence lizard, that live in the path of the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.

TUES 27

Food Canning Class

BREWSTER

5:15 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Cornell-trained master food preservers will demonstrate how to capture the freshness of fruit with basic kitchen equipment. Cost: $5

TUES 27

Beacon’s Great Estates

BEACON

7 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconhistorical.org

Denise Van Buren, president of the Beacon Historical Society, will discuss important homes in the area once known as the twin villages of Fishkill Landing and Matteawan. Free

FRI 30

Benedict Arnold’s Flight

GARRISON

11 a.m. 8 Glenclyffe | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The Putnam History Museum will lead a 1-mile, moderately difficult hike from the parking lot at Marcia’s Mile through the area where the general fled after his attempt to give West Point to the British during the Revolution. Master Gardeners will point out ways that the natural environment affected history. Cost: $15 ($12 members)





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 24

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. The final four performances are SUN 25, THURS 29, FRI 30 and SAT 1. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 24

Clueless

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society kicks off its summer outdoor movie lineup with the 1995 comedy starring Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash as rich Beverly Hills teens. Free





SUN 25

Irene O’Garden

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet and author will read from her work, followed by a poetry open mic.

FRI 30

Somewhere in Time

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Watch an outdoor screening on Bannerman Island of the 1980 film in which a playwright (Christopher Reeve) hypnotizes himself to travel through time to meet an actress (Jane Seymour) he sees in a vintage poster. Cost: $40

MUSIC

SAT 24

Compcord Ensemble Meets Hot Wrk Ensemble

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

New York City musicians Franz Hackl (trumpet), Gene Pritsker (electric guitar), John Kneiling (cello), Jai Jeffryes (piano) and Debra Kaye (piano) will collaborate with Beacon musicians Lois Hicks-Wozniak (saxophone), Brad Hubbard (baritone saxophone) and J. Brooks Marcus (percussion). Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 24

Scott Seltzer

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The singer and guitarist will perform classic rock and Americana.

SAT 24

Aimee Mann

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The singer will play songs from her latest album, Mental Illness, which won a Grammy award for best folk album. Cost: $48 to $73

SAT 24

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen, a Philipstown resident, will play with his son, Ben, along with Felipe Torres, RJ McCarty, Quinn Petkus, Oliver Petkus, Luis Perez and Premik Russell-Tubbs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 25

K-Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Heritage Financial Park

1500 Route 9D

k104online.com/kfest-2023

The annual concert organized by K104 will include performances by Shannon, Corina, Quad City DJ’s and Color Me Badd. Cost: $41 to $89

SUN 25

James Keepnews / Billy Stein

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The guitarists will play improvisational music.

WED 28

Lyra Faculty Artist Concert

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | lyra.bpt.me

Jared Blajian (cello), Tomomi Sato (piano), Diyi Tang (piano) and Yezu Woo (violin) will perform works by Mendelssohn, Chopin and Arensky. Donations welcome. Free

FRI 30

Noga

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The singer and songwriter will play songs from her debut release, Lady Sun, accompanied by her band, Adam Cabo, Dassi Rosenkrantz and Zohar Cabo. Lila Blue will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





FRI 30

Minstrels in the Gallery

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Jethro Tull tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 1

Errant Space 100

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This immersive sound experience will feature Katie Down, Bonnie Kane, Concetta Abbate, Craig Chin, Andy Rinehart, Al Margolis, Neil Alexander, Dean Sharp and Thom Uliasz. Donations welcome.

SAT 1

The Jenkins Twins

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Modern country duo Trevor and Trenton Jenkins will perform as part of the ongoing Restoration Roadhouse series. Cost: $25



SAT 1

Myles Mancuso

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The multi-instrumentalist plays roots and Americana with his band.

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 2

The Music of Charles Ives

BREWSTER

4 p.m. First United Methodist

83 Main St.

Organist Zacchaeus Lock will perform Ives’ Variations on America on the same organ and in the same location where Ives first played it for an audience. As part of the program, the Putnam Chorale will sing patriotic songs. Cost: $15

SUN 2

Satisfaction

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Rolling Stones tribute show is in its 20th year. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

CIVIC

MON 26

State Assembly Office Hours

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

Members of the staff of Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will be available to assist constituents.

MON 26

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 28

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov