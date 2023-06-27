Michael Junjulas (1969-2023)

Michael P. Junjulas, 54, a longtime resident of Cold Spring, died June 24, surrounded by family members.

He was born Feb. 5, 1969, on Staten Island, the son of Charles and Ann Marie Junjulas.

Michael graduated from Haldane High School in 1987 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 29 years until his retirement in 2017 as a senior master sergeant.

On Sept. 24, 1994, he married Patricia Smith at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring.

Michael was a member of the Cold Spring Fire Co., the Cold Spring Lions Club, the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus in Cold Spring and Beacon. He served on the Haldane school board and the Historic District Review Board.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his father; his children, Patrick, Stephen, Matthew and Christine; his brothers, Charles Junjulas (Diane) and Kevin Junjulas (Janine); his mother-in-law, Mary Jane Smith; and his brother-in-law, Stephen Smith.

Friends may call on Thursday (June 29) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., in Cold Spring, followed by interment with military honors at Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org).