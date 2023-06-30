$25 Million Infusion for Heat Pumps

Central Hudson at risk of depleting funds

The state Public Service Commission on June 22 approved $25 million for a Central Hudson program to expand the use of heat pumps.

Under its Clean Heat Program, Central Hudson offers up to $2,000 in rebates to customers who replace fossil-fuel heating with ground-source pumps and up to $1,000 for the installation of air-source heat pumps. Because of demand, the program risked running out of money by mid-June, according to the commission.

More than half, $13.5 million, will be reallocated from the utility’s energy-efficient budget, another $4 million from unspent funds and $1.7 million in accrued interest. Central Hudson is required to spend an additional $6 million if needed, said the commission.