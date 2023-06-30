How They Voted

Governor signs round of bills passed by state legislators

Through this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul had signed 143 bills passed during the 2023-24 legislative session, which ended earlier this month. Another 47 await her signature. None has been vetoed.

Below are summaries of select laws and the votes cast by Republican Rob Rolison (whose Senate district includes the Highlands), Democrat Dana Levenberg (whose Assembly district includes Philipstown) and Democrat Jonathan Jacobson (whose Assembly district includes Beacon).

Birth control

■ On May 2, Hochul signed legislation that allows pharmacists to dispense birth control over the counter with a “non-patient specific standing order” from a physician or nurse practitioner.

Passed by Senate, 48-15

Rolison Yes

Passed by Assembly, 109-37

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

■The governor also signed a law to require that every State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) campus provide their students with access to abortion medication.

Passed by Senate, 42-18

Rolison Yes

Passed by Assembly, 100-49

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

■ On June 23, Hochul signed a law that prohibits state law enforcement from cooperating with cases prosecuting doctors in New York who use telehealth services to prescribe abortion medication or deliver reproductive health care to people in states with restrictive abortion laws. It also ensures that these providers will not be subject to professional discipline from medical malpractice insurance companies.

Passed by Senate, 39-22

Rolison No

Passed by Assembly, 98-47

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Gender-neutral language



On June 25, Hochul signed bills to change language in state law:

■ To strike “nothing contained herein shall be construed to protect conduct otherwise proscribed by law” from the definition of sexual orientation in human rights law, so that it reads: “The term sexual orientation means heterosexuality, homosexuality, bisexuality or asexuality, whether actual or perceived.”

Passed by Senate, 63-0

Rolison Yes

Passed by Assembly, 140-3

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

■ To require that gender-neutral terms, including they, them and theirs, be used in any law, local law, rule, regulation, ordinance or resolution unless the reference is to a specific person.

Passed by Senate, 46-15

Rolison Yes

Passed by Assembly, 93-53

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

■ To require state agencies to use gender-neutral terminology on their websites unless in reference to a specific person or group of people.

Passed by Senate, 58-3

Rolison Yes

Passed by Assembly, 145-1

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Homeless youth

On May 24, Hochul enacted a law that allows homeless teenagers under the age of 18 who are receiving services at an approved runaway and homeless youth crisis services program or a transitional independent living support program to receive medical and dental treatment without the permission of a parent.

Passed by Senate, 54-9

Rolison Yes

Passed by Assembly, 105-41

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Transgender rights

On Sunday (June 25), in response to laws in other states that have restricted care for transgender minors, Hochul signed legislation that prohibits these laws from being applied in New York in custody cases. It also prohibits law enforcement agencies from cooperating with individuals or agencies from out of state, the issuance of a subpoena in connection with certain out-of-state proceedings relating to health or related information about people who come to New York to receive gender-affirming care, or the “arrest of a person for performing or aiding in the lawful performance of gender-affirming care in New York state.”

Passed by Senate, 44-18

Rolison No

Passed by Assembly, 97-47

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

The same day, Hochul enacted a law that requires the Office of Addiction Services and Supports to treat patients based on the individual’s gender identity, gender expression and/or sexual orientation.

Passed by Senate, 46-12

Rolison Yes

Passed by Assembly, 136-4

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Flood damage

On March 3, Hochul signed a law that requires residential leases to note previous flood damage due to heavy rain, coastal storm surge, tidal inundation or river overflow.

Passed by Senate, 49-12

Rolison Yes

Passed by Assembly, 106-37

Jacobson Yes Levenberg Yes

Mackenzie Boric contributed reporting.