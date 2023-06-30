Start Reading Now

July book club selections

Butterfield Book Club

WED 5, 7 P.M.

The Price of Salt, by Claire Morgan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Rescheduled from June.

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 6, 7 P.M.

Bloody Crimes: The Funeral of Abraham Lincoln and the Chase for Jefferson Davis, by James Swanson

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected]

Butterfield Book Club

MON 24, 7 P.M.

Great Circle, by Maggie Shipstead

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 27, 7 P.M.

The Postcard, by Anne Berest

Location TBD

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.