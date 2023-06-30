Start Reading Now

July book club selections
Butterfield Book Club
WED 5, 7 P.M.
The Price of Salt, by Claire Morgan
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Rescheduled from June.
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 6, 7 P.M.
Bloody Crimes: The Funeral of Abraham Lincoln and the Chase for Jefferson Davis, by James Swanson
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected]
Butterfield Book Club
MON 24, 7 P.M.
Great Circle, by Maggie Shipstead
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 27, 7 P.M.
The Postcard, by Anne Berest
Location TBD
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.