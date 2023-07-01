Beacon Obituaries

Sheila Blair (1961-2023)

Sheila Ann Blair, 61, a lifelong Beacon resident, died peacefully at her home on June 22.

She was born in Cold Spring on July 16, 1961, daughter of the late Louis and Doris (Booth) Blair. Sheila worked as a bus driver for the Beacon schools for 17 years until she retired. She thoroughly enjoyed her work. She loved kids, in addition to her own; she was a neighborhood Mom to many. She loved her animals, especially her cat, Harry, and her dog, Oreo-Annie.

She was predeceased by her beloved dog Katie, and it brings the family comfort that they are now reunited. Sheila was an avid photographer. She also loved auctions and finding new treasures.

Sheila is survived by her son and daughter, Louis Kitzweger and Sarah Erikson; her longtime companion, Michael Musacchio; and her three grandsons, Brandon Sypek, Jayson Kitzweger and Michael Erikson. She is also survived by her brother, William (Ruth) Blair, and a host of beloved friends.

Her family will gather on Sheila’s birthday, July 16, 2023, to celebrate her life, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon, where a service will be offered at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family.

Jean Lee (1946-2023)

Jeannette M. “Jean” Lee, 76, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died on June 24 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Jean was born Sept. 7, 1946, in Beacon, the daughter of the late Henry and Catherine Mandraccia Baxter. On Sept. 11, 1971, she married Theodore “Ted” Lee. Mr. Lee predeceased her in 2021.

Jean was a registered nurse and retired from the Castle Point VA Medical Center. She was an avid bowler and competed in several local leagues along with her husband. She loved to travel and craft and knit. She made Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Cacchiani and her husband John, and Kelly Edouard and her husband Antoine; her daughter-in-law, Cherilyn McCann-Lee; her grandchildren, Megan and Noah Cacchiani, Matthew, Kaylis and Avery Lee, and Alana and AJ Edouard; her brother, Henry Baxter and his wife Donna; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Matthew J. Lee; and her sister and brother-in-law, Dottie and Jim Foy.

Family and friends will gather on Friday (June 30) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (July 1) at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon.

Maria Torres (1942-2023)

Maria Esther Torres, 81, died peacefully at her home in Beacon on June 23.

Maria was the daughter of Ernesto Correa and Gregoria Arroyo de Correa. She was born on Feb. 15, 1942, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, later relocated to Beacon and studied at SUNY New Paltz.

Maria held various positions in the Beacon school district and Astor daycare center as a teaching assistant, including social work in the district’s bilingual program. Most of all she enjoyed raising her four children and her work in the wax-casting process of bronze sculptures at the Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry.

In 1961 she married Juan Torres, who preceded her in death, along with her daughter, Ivette Zolotas (James), and two grandchildren, Patrick Morales and Nani Abdelhady.

She is survived by her sisters, Rosa Alba Correa de Norat, Mildred Aviles and her children Ileana Maria Prentice (James), Juan Manuel Torres (Ray), Mildred Enid Smith (Donald); four grandchildren, Juan Luis Morales (Nicole), Michelle Enid Morales, Christina Marie Zolotas and Gabriel Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Amora, Dante, Deslin Morales and Cillian and Bodhi Davison.

Maria was a very talented landscape and still-life artist, working with acrylic and watercolors. She liked gardening and was an enthusiast of classical and folk music.

A celebration of Maria’s life will be held on July 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave. in Poughkeepsie.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered for Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, 724 Wolcott Ave., Beacon, NY 12508 (clearwater.org).

Antonio Tropeano (1953-2023)

Antonio Tropeano, 70, died on June 22, joining his beloved parents, Aldo and Maria (Summa) Tropeano, in Heaven.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1953, in Cosenza Calabria, Italy. Antonio leaves behind a profound legacy, cherished by his devoted wife, Sarita, their seven adoring children, six and a half grandchildren and his two brothers.

Antonio led a life of purpose and dedication as a butcher and shop steward. His commitment to his craft was evident to all who knew him, and his expertise in the field was revered. Beyond his professional endeavors, Antonio’s true joy resided in the simple pleasures of life.

He found solace in the great outdoors, where he pursued his passions for hunting and fishing. These activities allowed him to connect with nature and provided a sense of peace and tranquility. However, it was around the dinner table that Antonio truly thrived, relishing in lively debates, laughter and shared moments with his loved ones.

Antonio’s impact extended far beyond his immediate family circle. He touched the lives of countless individuals throughout the years, always offering his wisdom, a helping hand or even an occasional playful slap across the head. His words of advice, unwavering support and willingness to open his home to others made him a cherished friend and confidant.

Antonio Tropeano will forever be remembered as a remarkable man who embraced life with gusto, loyalty and a heart full of love. While his physical presence may be missed, his spirit will continue to resonate in the memories of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

In this time of profound loss, let us celebrate the extraordinary life of Antonio Tropeano, honoring his legacy of love, laughter and the bonds he forged with family and friends. May his soul find eternal rest, forever held dear in our hearts.

Funeral services will be held at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon, where a visitation will take place on Friday (June 30) from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and join together in celebrating Antonio’s life.