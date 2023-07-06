Putnam Deputy Helps Rescue Swimmers

Jumps into Hudson as pair struggled to stay above water

A Putnam County deputy jumped into the Hudson River on Tuesday (July 4)

evening to rescue two swimmers in distress near Little Stony Point Park, said the

Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday (July 5).

The deputy, along with members of the Cold Spring Fire Co. and Philipstown

Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded around 9 p.m. to an emergency call about a

male and female having trouble staying above water, according to the department.

After arriving, the deputy removed his gear, entered the river and began swimming

toward the two people, both Westchester County residents. He was able to help the

swimmers into a civilian boat with the aid of the vessel’s operator, said police.

The male and female were evaluated by paramedics after being brought to shore

and refused medical treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.