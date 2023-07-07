Around Town (Photos)



Light Show — The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and Processional Arts Workshop held on June 18 the second-annual Highland Lights, a parade of homemade lanterns at The Garrison. The theme, Ad Astra, “was inspired by the constellations in the night sky and the enduring hope and imagination they ignite,” according to HVSF. Photo by Jeff Mikkelson.



Trailhead Reopens — Amy Kacala, the executive director for Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc., and Erik Kulleseid, the commissioner of state parks, prepare on June 30 to cut a ribbon to mark the reopening of the Breakneck Trailhead after a four-month renovation. Photo provided.



Mermaid Parade — Beth Vardy, the teen services librarian at Desmond-Fish, transformed into a mermaid for the kickoff of the library’s summer reading program on June 24. In addition to a “mermaid parade,” the party included activities, games and snacks. Photo provided.



Worshiping History — Dozens of worshippers attended a non-denominational service at the Mekeel’s Corners Chapel on July 4, the only day the church is open. Built in 1867 at the corner of Route 9 and Route 301, the historic chapel was once central to a small community that included homes, a school, a blacksmith shop and a hotel. Photo by Mark Forlow.