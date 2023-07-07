Beacon Obituaries

Bonnie Bachand (1957-2023)

Bonnie Cohen Bachand, 66, a longtime resident of Wallkill and formerly of Beacon, died on July 1.

Bonnie was born in Beacon on Jan. 28, 1957, the daughter of the late Benjamin “Barney” Cohen and Elsie Simmons Cohen.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Nina Reagan and her husband Earl Edward Reagan III; her son, Benjamin Bachand and his fiancé Elizabeth Cotler; and her grandchildren, Orion and Ophira Reagan. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her brother, Walter Cohen.

Family and friends will gather on Monday (July 10) from 9 to 11 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9 in Fishkill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bonnie may be made to a local animal shelter or the ASPCA, in honor of her love for animals.

Paul Cavaccini (1942-2023)

Paul E. Cavaccini, 81, a lifelong area resident, died on July 7 at Putnam Hospital with his wife by his side.

Paul was born in Newburgh on March 10, 1942, the son of the late Edward and Emma Marchio Cavaccini. On Feb. 25, 1991, in New Orleans, Paul married the former Maryanne Greggo. On May 25, 1991, they were married in a Catholic Mass at the West Point Chapel.

Paul had worked as a union carpenter for Local 323 in Beacon.

Paul is survived by his wife, Maryanne Cavaccini; his brother, Frank Cavaccini and his wife Carol; his niece, Paula, and great-niece, Marissa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Paul may be made to a local animal shelter.

Robert Corbett (1959-2023)

Robert J. Corbett,63, a longtime resident of Beacon and formerly of the Bronx, died on June 29 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Robert was born on Dec. 6, 1959, in the Bronx, the son of the late George and Catherine Miller Corbett. On July 9, 1983, he married the former Mary Ann Farley. They would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. Robert retired from Metro-North, where he worked in the Power Department.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his sons, Bill Corbett and Jon Corbett; his brothers and sisters, Diane, Michael, Joseph, twin sister Grace, Daniel, Mary, John and Rosemarie; and his many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Katherine, and brothers, George and Frank.

Family and friends gathered on July 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on July 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon. Private cremation followed.

Michael Manzoeillo (1949-2023)

Michael J. Manzoeillo, 74, died on July 3.

Michael was born on May 8, 1949, in Beacon, the son of the late Luciano and Eva Geralds Manzoeillo. He graduated from Beacon High School and attended trade school. He began his working career at A&P in Beacon and then worked as a draftsman for Standard Gage in Poughkeepsie and several other local machine works.

Michael is survived by a nephew and other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother David.

A graveside service was held on July 7 at noon at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9 in Fishkill.

Ella Snook (1946-2023)

Ella Mae Snook, 76, a lifelong Beacon resident and recently of Poughkeepsie, died peacefully on July 4 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

She was born in Beacon on Dec. 18, 1946, daughter of the late Benjamin and Edna (Scofield) Stanton. She attended Beacon schools and graduated from Beacon High School.

Ella was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Beacon, where she served on several committees. She was a former elder, deacon, choir member and the director of the Bell Choir, which she loved dearly.

Ella was also an active member of the church’s Welcome Table, which met and fed those from the community every week. Ella spent many years in banking, working for JPMorgan Chase until she retired.

Ella was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald W. Snook, on July 12, 2001. She was also predeceased by her three sisters, Mary Ellen Stanton, Judith Burris and Dorothy Ramirez. Ella is survived by several cousins and dear friends, all who will remember her fondly.

Her family will receive friends on Friday (July 7) from 3 to 7 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon, where a service will be held at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 8) at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9 in Fishkill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ella’s memory to the Welcome Table, First Presbyterian Church of Beacon, 50 Liberty St., Beacon, NY 12508 beaconpresbychurch.org).

Rachel Stephens (1973-2023)

Rachel Stephens, 49, of Beacon died peacefully at home on June 26 in Marlboro.

The daughter of the late Judy Agunzo and Robert Stephens II, she was born Rachel Marie Stephens on Dec. 29, 1973, in Cold Spring.

In addition to her parents, Rachel was predeceased by her partner and the father of her children, Leo Supple III, who died in 1999. Currently, Rachel was survived by, as well as engaged to, Ernest Greiner, a veteran from Marlboro. He was her fiancé as well as her high school sweetheart. For the majority of her childhood, Rachel was raised by her paternal aunt and uncle, Mary Ellen and John Bride. They formally played a parental role throughout her entire life.

She was baptized Catholic, in which she made her communion and confirmation. In 2019, she was born again as a Christian at Calvary Chapel in Highland.

Frequently, Rachel moved back and forth between Beacon and Marlboro. She graduated from Marlboro High School, Class of 1992. She also attended other schools for a short while, like Rombout Middle School in Beacon and Newburgh Free Academy in Newburgh.

Rachel worked as a bank teller faithfully for an average of 10 years during her younger years. As she got older, she worked for IBM for some time. After she left IBM, she went back to working for a bank, except she was promoted from a teller to manager of three Trustco banks at once, due to her past experience. That is not including a few other small jobs. In the end, she remained a cosmetologist, even if it turned to a side gig at times. Other times it was how she made a living.

When she was 20, she had gotten pregnant with her first-born child and decided to go to school, where she then became a beautician. Specializing in hair for many years, she had a passion for cosmetology. Not only was she a skilled and experienced hairstylist, but later in life she developed a passion for makeup. She loved the Kardashians; her favorite one was Kylie. Everyone loved when Rachel did their hair and/or makeup. It meant so much to her, either doing hers or someone else’s.

Rachel was fun, vibrant and loved everyone. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a true artist who loved to draw, sketch and write, and she also loved to try new things. She was known as an extremely loving and kind person. She was very creative and she loved to laugh and make jokes. She had a beautiful soul and an amazing personality.

She was a very popular person in Beacon and Marlboro, and it was for all of the right reasons that she was well known. She was loved by almost everyone, and well respected. She also was definitely the life of the party. She was a strong woman with strong energy, which was also not a secret to anyone who knew her. Everyone who knew her knew that she deeply loved her two grandchildren, as well as the father of her two children.

She faced a lot of trials and tribulations throughout her life, and dealt with a variety of unfair, unexpected tragedies. One thing about her is that no matter what, she stayed strong, always tried, never gave up and ALWAYS found her way through any situation.

She was the type of mother who was determined to make sure her children, and eventually her grandchildren, of course, had the best of the best Christmases and birthdays. Also, she made sure that she had her children in the top-of-the-line clothes since they were infants, and would faithfully take her children out for school shopping every year.

She loved everything designer, and was big into fashion and cosmetics. She was a phenomenal cook, as well. Her family and friends always told her that she should open up a restaurant because her cooking was that good.

Rachel is survived by her two daughters, Ariel and Lea Supple; her two grandchildren, Miana Walker and Kennedy Supple; her sons-in-law, Daniel Supple and Robert Walker; her sisters, Shannon, Heather and Kathleen Bride; and her brother and sister-in-law, Mark Supple and Rhianna Valentin.

She is also survived by her aunt, Mary Ellen Bride; her uncle, John Bride; her uncle, Thomas Agunzo and his wife; her fiancé, Ernest Greiner; her ex-husband, Joey Zahn; her lifelong friend, Andrew DeMer,s who provided her the support and strength through multiple trials and tribulations; and her favorite dog that she had to give away, named Gotti.

Rachel is predeceased by her grandparents on both sides, whom she loved very much. Being that Rachel’s mother (Judy Agunzo) didn’t have an obituary, Rachel Stephens is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Josephine and Joseph Agunzo; and her paternal grandparents; Robert and Rita Stephens.

Family and friends gathered on July 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St. in Beacon. A funeral service was held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends then gathered at the funeral home on July 6 at 12:30 p.m. to drive to the cemetery together for the burial at 1 p.m. in Beacon, on Washington Avenue.