Mid-Hudson Drivers  Can Buy Regional Plates

Image depicts Hudson River bounded by hills

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is now selling regional license plates for drivers in the Highlands and other parts of the Mid-Hudson that depict the Hudson River with hills in the foreground and background.

Introduced in June, the plates are part of a series of customized ones for each of the state’s 10 regions. They cost $60 initially and $31.25 for renewals.

They can be ordered online at dmv.ny.gov, by mail or by calling the DMV’s custom-plates office at 518-401-4838.