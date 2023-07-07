Mondaire Jones To Challenge Mike Lawler

Becomes second Democrat to take on Republican

Mondaire Jones will run against Mike Lawler, the first-term Republican who defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in November 2022 to win the 17th Congressional District, which includes Philipstown.

Jones launched his campaign on Wednesday (July 5). The Democrat held the District 17 seat before redistricting changed its boundaries to include Philipstown, where Maloney lives.

Rather than challenge Maloney in a Democratic primary, Jones opted to run in a primary for the 10th Congressional District, where he lost to U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman.

Jones becomes the second Democrat to announce a challenge to Lawler, whose seat is one of the party’s top targets for retaking control of the U.S. House. Liz Gereghty, an entrepreneur and the younger sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, launched her campaign in April.