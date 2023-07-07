Putnam Passes Measure Targeting Migrants

Legislators also approve ‘rule of law’ designation

In a meeting punctuated by impassioned arguments, the Putnam Legislature Wednesday night (July 5) voted 7-1 to prevent New York City from using in-county lodging to house migrants, unless Putnam first grants permission.

Added to the county laws, the shelter ban stipulates that “no municipality outside of Putnam County may offer or provide temporary housing within Putnam, thereby creating a homeless shelter, without first entering into a shared services agreement” with the county.

By a second 7-1 vote, the legislators also passed a resolution declaring Putnam a “rule of law” county and pledging cooperation with federal immigration police to identify “arrested felons and gang-associated” individuals suspected of violating entry laws.” The resolution also emphasized that Putnam “is not a sanctuary county” (one not actively pursuing immigration-law violators).

That vote enshrined as policy temporary executive orders that County Executive Kevin Byrne began issuing in May as New York City started using hotels in the lower Hudson Valley to house a surge of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

Byrne justified the orders as necessary “to protect life and property” because of a “reasonable apprehension of immediate danger” in Putnam, where, so far, New York City has not placed migrants.

Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley as the nine-person Legislature’s sole Democrat, cast the two “no” votes, at the formal monthly session in Carmel.

Before the meeting, residents seeking entry formed a line that snaked around the side of the building. Once inside, they packed the chamber, where some shouted out vitriolic comments, prompting Legislature Chair Paul Jonke of Southeast to threaten at least twice to clear the room. Similar outbursts occurred at the Legislature’s Rules Committee review of the shelter ban and Byrne policies on June 21.

Concern began building in May after New York notified outlying counties that it might rent rooms in their hotels and motels to relieve pressure on the city’s shelter system. Adding to the turmoil, some Republican-led states, objecting to federal immigration approaches, have transported migrants to New York City and other areas led by Democrats.

To respond, Byrne’s executive orders demanded the shared-services agreements and claimed he “may use any and all facilities, equipment, supplies, personnel, and other resources,” including village and town police officers, zoning enforcers, fire departments, and others, to implement the rules.

Montgomery on Wednesday sharply criticized the measures. She described the law’s definition of a homeless shelter as “really vague,” and said it’s not clear if the definition applies to a hotel that rents one room to a homeless person, or to an Airbnb proprietor who offers free units to Ukrainian refugees.

It’s “bad law, not well thought out, leaving us wide open to being sued again and again,” she said. “We can’t afford it” and it “will fail to protect the resources that belong to the residents of Putnam County.”

She also said the law violates the U.S. Constitution because Putnam intends “to prevent immigrants from relocating to the county” and that Byrne’s assertions of a right to use village police forces and other local resources overreaches, she said.

“What in the [U.S.] Constitution gives this power?” asked Montgomery, who read a letter from Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley that raised related questions.

The meeting triggered the same emotional outbursts that characterized discussion of the law and resolution at the earlier Rules Committee meeting, which Montgomery claimed a mob interrupted.

When Montgomery said the measures speculate that migrants “are criminals,” when “they are individuals, just like you and me,” attendees yelled at her: “No they’re not. They’re criminals.”

Views of two Philipstown residents who addressed the Legislature differed.

Montgomery “calls us” — supporters of the county stance — “a mob, and then accuses us of being divisive,” Cindy Trimble said. She praised the other legislators and Byrne “for putting the residents of Putnam first, not allowing any outside municipality, in this case, New York, to dump their problems on us, creating an economic burden and public safety risk.”

However, James Adams noted that asylum-seekers are permitted to remain in the country and work, while their applications are pending. “We should only be so lucky” to get them, he said, given a need to meet increasing demands as the U.S. population ages. “That’s what keeps us going,”

Residents from other towns disagreed.

“We cannot support this influx of illegal aliens,” a Mahopac man said. “We’re talking about tens of millions of illegal aliens” competing for U.S. jobs.

“These are not asylum-seekers,” another Mahopac resident contended. And “we’re not getting their best,” from foreign nations. “We’re getting their worst,” including child-traffickers, he said.

Marilyn Miller, an ambulance staffer in Brewster, said that migrants “are taking EMS calls away from our citizens” and that women in the village cannot walk on the street without encountering “catcalls and lewd gestures.” Drunkenness and public urination abounds, said Miller.

But a woman who gave her name as Linda, who had helped organize Putnam’s Juneteenth celebration, said advocates of the ban were “using New York City as a scapegoat” instead of targeting governors of other states, who, “shirking their duties,” send migrants to north instead of addressing the matter directly.