Seastreak Denied August Dockings

Cold Spring board considers fee increases

Cold Spring’s Village Board on Wednesday (July 5) denied Seastreak’s request to dock its tourist boats in August after Mayor Kathleen Foley questioned whether the added revenue was worth the impact on the village and its residents.

The New Jersey-based company had requested additional cruises on August weekends as well as from early September through mid-November.

The board had previously denied Seastreak’s request for Labor Day weekend. Trustee Cathryn Fadde also pointed out that there has been little response to August cruises in the past.

Foley said she will meet soon with West Point officials to discuss possible dockings by boats from the U.S. Military Academy in late August and early September. West Point’s boat carries a maximum of 150 passengers. The village limits Seastreak to a maximum of 400 passengers per trip.

The board also discussed docking fees. Trustee Eliza Starbuck said current fees are $8 per linear foot for boats that drop passengers at Cold Spring’s dock and then leave, and $12 for boats that remain docked. Seastreak has traditionally kept its boats at the dock on some cruises while docking at West Point for others.

Docking fees have not increased since 2017, said Starbuck. Based on inflation, this year’s rates should be $10.24 per linear foot for drop-offs and $13.50 for boats remaining at the dock, she said.

No decision was made on fee increases, pending information on rates currently charged at other municipally owned docks along the Hudson River.

Seastreak has also faced complaints from residents that views of the river and Highlands are spoiled when large boats remain at the dock for prolonged periods.

Village resident Walter Ulmer urged on Wednesday that the board consider Seastreak’s environmental impact on the village.

“The carbon footprint of that vessel is incredible,” he said. “We can’t control autos or trains, but if we have a water emergency, would it be worthwhile to curtail the Seastreak?”