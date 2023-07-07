Wide Angle: The High Cost of Free Parking

Donald Shoup, in his highly influential book The High Cost Of Free Parking, provides us with strategies for dealing with a growing problem: how to best manage parking in communities like Beacon and Cold Spring, which are increasing in popularity.

Beacon and Cold Spring’s main streets are among the communities’ greatest assets, and parking along them is in great demand. But Main Street parking is a resource that can’t be easily increased in either municipality.

Cold Spring is preparing to roll out this fall a paid parking plan that relies on a combination of meters on Main Street and neighborhood-oriented parking permits for residents.

Beacon should follow Cold Spring’s lead in paid parking, but avoid the pitfalls of fixed-price parking and adopt “performance pricing” as part of a comprehensive plan. Such a plan would also include striping of the side streets to maximize parking space and continuing free parking in Beacon’s many parking lots.

If we are to balance the needs of local residents and visitors, free parking on Main Street satisfies no one’s desires. Why? Because it produces the wrong results. A survey conducted by Beacon’s Main Street Access Committee last Oct. 15, on a sunny 60-degree Saturday, demonstrates the high demand for parking along the city’s commercial artery.

How can we achieve the goal of having a few parking spaces available on every block so that a resident can drive to Main Street, park, pick up a prescription and drop off dry cleaning, without having to park three blocks away? With free parking, on any given day, that may be a pipe dream. And on a Saturday, as the survey indicates, it’s unlikely.

Shoup’s “performance pricing” — setting parking fees to maintain an 85 percent occupancy rate (one open space on a block with eight spaces) — improves the situation in three ways:

If all but one or two spaces are occupied, the resource is being well-used, but the unoccupied spaces are available for use.

Since a few spaces are always available, drivers spend less time cruising in search of a space. Cruising for parking is more than a waste of time: It congests traffic, wastes fuel and pollutes the air.

So, along Main Street, economic efficiency is increased, since drivers will park, drop off their dry cleaning or pick up take-out, and leave quickly, allowing others to use the space, too.

As Shoup points out, targeting a desired outcome is much better than hoping: “Free curb parking in a congested city gives a small, temporary benefit to a few drivers who happen to be lucky on a particular day, but it creates large social costs for everyone else every day.”

Appropriately setting prices is the central way to achieve the outcome. This doesn’t require complex modeling; the street itself is the model. One approach is to set initial prices for different days and times, and then survey the results. If too many cars crowd into one area, raise the hourly rate for that day and time, and then continue to survey.

There are predictable criticisms of instituting paid parking. First, people don’t want to pay for what has been free. Yes, but free parking comes with high costs — cruising, pollution and traffic congestion — so it’s not really free.

Another claim is that it’s regressive, falling hardest on less-well-off residents. But Beacon could implement a “one-free-hour-a-day” policy for residents, allowing for most general-use situations, like picking up a prescription.

If someone wants to park and walk around Main Street for a few hours, they are likely a visitor, and we could keep the parking lots off of Main Street unmetered in order to draw long-term visitors, especially in times of high demand.

Some cities are implementing fully automated dynamic pricing, where real-time sensors or information communicated by parking kiosks are used to raise and lower prices based on the number of cars on a given block or in an area.

Ultimately, Beacon would raise new funds from this initiative, once the cost of implementation is covered. Those funds could be used to improve Main Street in other ways, such as increased trash removal and improving dangerous intersections.

Stowe Boyd, who lives in Beacon, specializes in the economics and ecology of work and the “anthropology of the future.” This column focuses on the local impacts of larger trends.