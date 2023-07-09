Storm Wreaks Havoc In The Mid-Hudson

Flooding hits Philipstown, West Point particularly hard

Up to 8 inches of rain had pounded Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties by the evening on Sunday (July 9), causing widespread and severe flooding in Philipstown and shutting down roads and Metro-North’s Hudson line.

Rain fell at up to 2 inches per hour and another 1 to 2 inches were expected in Philipstown, according to the National Weather Service’s said at 9 p.m. The storm produced less rain in Dutchess County, including Beacon. There, the NWS estimated that 2 to 4 inches had fallen since the morning and up to another inch was expected before midnight.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Orange County, where Highland Falls and West Point have been particularly hard-hit, and said that state agencies were “participating in search and rescue efforts.

Steve Neuhaus, Orange’s county executive, issued his own state of emergency, and said emergency crews were responding to numerous calls from residents in need of assistance. Among the most dramatic images were ones showing submerged cars at West Point and the collapse of a section of Route 218 near the academy.

In Philipstown, residents began posting pictures and video of floodwaters rushing down Main Street in Cold Spring, filling the tunnel under the village’s railroad tracks and tearing up roadways and covering the Metro-North tracks in Garrison.

By early evening, flooding was severe enough to shut down portions of Routes 9, 9D, 201 and 403, along with Snake Hill Road and Upper Station Road. As of 10 p.m., Routes 403 and 301 remained closed, as did the Palisades Interstate Parkway and Route 9W in both Orange and Rockland counties, according to the governor.

Cold Spring’s roadways and facilities crew, with assistance from the Putnam County Highway Department, was working to clear debris and the village’s fire department busy pumping out basements, Mayor Kathleen Foley said in a Facebook post.

Central Hudson reported 35 outages in Philipstown as of 9:45 p.m. and none in Beacon, and Philipstown opened its recreation center at 107 Glenclyffe Road in Garrison as a comfort station.

“Please avoid non-essential travel as road conditions in Philipstown are variable,” said Foley. “The magnitude of this storm is going to require time and patience as we clean up.”

Metro-North suspended service in both directions between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie in the evening because of flooding and a downed tree on the tracks at Cortlandt. Commuters were advised to travel to Croton-Harmon or use the Harlem Line, which would be accepting Hudson Line tickets.

The agency also announced that the Newburgh-Beacon Ferry will not run on Monday (July 10).

As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, the New York State Bridge Authority had suspended traffic on the Bear Mountain Bridge because of flooding and debris on Route 9D and Route 6/202, which is also known as the Goat Trail.