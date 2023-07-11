Storm Updates

Metro-North to run trains between Peekskill and Grand Central

■ On Tuesday (July 11) morning, Adam Hotaling, Philipstown’s highway superintendent, spread gravel and his crew repaired Old Manitou Road.

■ The Cold Spring fire department said on Tuesday that its volunteers handled more than 25 calls between 3:30 p.m. and midnight on Sunday (July 9). The calls included pumping out basements, mudslides, trapped residents, elevator rescues and fire alarms.

■ The woman from Highland Falls who died after being swept away by floodwaters has been identified as Pamela Nugent, 43.

■ Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley said on Monday (July 10) that the new mural painted in the tunnel under the Metro-North tracks survived flooding that reached the top of the stairwell. Crews from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority finished pumping water out of the stairwell on Monday.

■ Beginning Tuesday (July 11) morning, Hudson Line trains will operate between Grand Central and Peekskill at least once per hour, according to Metro-North. The railroad said it will continue limited bus service between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie, with buses departing Croton-Harmon on a “load-and-go basis.”

■ West Point released via Facebook several photos of the damage at its campus.

■ The New York State Police announced at 7 p.m. on Monday that the following remain closed until further notice: Harriman State Park, Bear Mountain State Park, Bear Mountain Circle, Bear Mountain Bridge, Long Mountain Circle, the Palisades Interstate Parkwa north of exit 14 and the William J. Moreau Popolopen Bridge. Southbound Route 9w is closed from the Bear Mountain Circle through Stony Point; Route 9W north of Route 293 is closed. Routes 6 and 293 are open to local traffic of West Point, the Village of Highland Falls and the Town of Highlands.

■ The National Weather Service posted on Monday morning its most-recent rainfall totals for Putnam, Orange and Rockland counties:

Municipality Inches Mahopac 8.13 West Point 8.12 Lake Carmel 7.72 Stony Point 6.36 Putnam Valley 6.35 Cold Spring 6.25

■ Putnam County declared on Monday a state of emergency due to flooding, which the county said caused severe damage to “numerous roads, bridges and culverts.” The county said it initiated “partial activation” of its Emergency Operations Center and began “working with state and federal government officials to advocate for financial relief.”

■ A weather station in Beacon set a new three-hour precipitation record of 3.13 inches and one in Dover, a new 24-hour record of 5.39 inches, according to the University of Albany, which operates a network of 126 stations around the state.

■ Metro-North is running limited bus service between the Beacon, Cortlandt and Poughkeepsie stations, and Croton-Harmon. The agency is advising people that it’s better to drive directly to Croton-Harmon because the buses are not timed to arrive at the same times at trains.