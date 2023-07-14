Around Town (Photos)



The Calm Before the Storm — A day before a rainstorm caused widespread flooding in the Highlands, a family enjoyed a calmer Hudson River on July 8. Photo by Ross Corsair.



Philipstown All-Stars — Players from the Philipstown Little League competed against all-star teams from other areas during a series of nine games from June 22 to July 9. Despite playing against teams from bigger areas, one Philipstown team of boys 12 and older made it to the championship games with a 4-0 record.

A girls team of players from 8 to 11 years old lost three games in a row by a combined score of 47-5 but decisively won their next game, 11-1, over Pine Plains. Photo by Ross Corsair.



Theater At The River — The Cold Spring Film Society began its 2023 series of waterfront screenings with a showing on July 8 of The Third Man, directed by Carol Reed. The next screening, on July 22, will feature Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom. Photo by Jennifer Zwarick.



Sand Artists — Parents and children enjoyed playing with sand on July 5 at the Howland Public Library, which handed out kits and colored sand used to make mandalas. Stephanie Montesanto, the library’s head of youth services, organized the event. Photo by Ross Corsair.