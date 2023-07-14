Cold Spring Raises Docking Fees

Approves first increase since 2017

Cold Spring’s Village Board voted on Wednesday (July 12) to increase docking fees at the waterfront, including for Seastreak’s annual fall cruises.

The old rates of $8 per foot for boats that drop off passengers but don’t remain

at the dock and $12 per foot for boats that stay docked will increase to $11 and $16, respectively.

The rates had not been increased since 2017. Seastreak has traditionally kept its boats at the dock on some cruises while docking at West Point for others.

The board also approved the 2023 Seastreak schedule to include weekend cruises, including some Fridays, from September 15 through mid-November.

Last week, the board denied Seastreak’s request to dock its tourist boats in August after Mayor Kathleen Foley questioned whether the added revenue was worth the impact on the village and its residents.