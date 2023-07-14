Park Manager Risks Life To Aid Swimmers

Current hindered pair’s return to safety

When the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release on July 5 describing how a deputy jumped into the Hudson River on the Fourth of July to help two people who ran into trouble while swimming at Little Stony Point, Evan Thompson’s efforts were omitted.

Thompson, the manager of the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, said he had finished work earlier on July 4 but came back to Little Stony Point around 8 p.m. to ensure that visitors were leaving the beach for the day. When he and a park ranger walked to the beach, they were met by visitors who told them two swimmers in the river were having difficulty.

Thompson borrowed a small flotation ring from a park visitor, stripped down to his underwear and swam out to the couple. Swimming is prohibited at the beach, where the combination of the Hudson River’s currents and tide can be deadly.

“They were way out there and couldn’t get back to the beach because of the current,” he said. “It looked like they were about to go under.”

By the time Thompson reached the man and woman — who the Sheriff’s Department said were from Westchester County — and had them grab a flotation ring, they were exhausted, he said. Together, the three were unable to overcome the current and return safely to shore.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Thompson.

Although someone on shore had called 911 and first responders soon arrived at the beach, it was a civilian boat that came to their rescue. On board were people heading to Cornwall to watch fireworks, said Thompson. “They threw us a line and pulled us back to shore,” he said.

The woman seemed fine, he said. However, the man received oxygen and intravenous fluids from first responders. Thompson’s swimming background, which included taking a lifeguard class and swimming competitively from age 6 to 14, may have saved both of their lives.

Thompson said he would have “thought about the day for the rest of my life” if he had not jumped into the river to help. The incident should give people pause, he said.

“When the current and the tide run together it’s almost impossible to deal with, even on a boat,” said Thompson. “We spend a lot of time trying to keep people out of the water, but people just don’t get it and they want to go in.”