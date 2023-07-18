James Helbock (1935-2023)

James William Helbock, a resident of Cold Spring, NY, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, son of James C. and Margaret (Vogel) Helbock, Jim led a remarkable life filled with courage, dedication and service to others.

After graduating from high school and marrying Maria Heinrich on October 10, 1954, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and earned the rank of sergeant. He then embarked on a distinguished career with the New York City Police Department (NYPD), where he rose to the rank of Deputy Chief.

Throughout his tenure, Jim served as the Commanding Officer of the Bomb Squad, Mounted Police, Photography, Crime Scene and Health Services units. After retiring from the NYPD, Jim began a new chapter as the Chief of Security for the Rockefeller family.

Jim’ s pursuit of excellence was enhanced by a lifetime commitment to learning. He attended the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. He also earned a Bachelor’ s degree in Psychology from Fordham University, graduating Summa Cum Laude.

Jim also served his community — Cold Spring, where the Helbocks moved in 1969 and Palm Harbor, FL, where Jim and Maria wintered in retirement. He was President of the Cold Spring Lions Club and the Pine Ridge Men’ s Club (FL). He also served on the Board of Directors at Pine Ridge.

In addition to his professional and community achievements, Jim was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Loretto Church where he was an usher. As a final example of his commitment to serving humanity, Jim and his family have donated his brain to the Mount Sinai/JJ Peters VA Medical Center National Brain and Tissue Repository, to aid in finding a cure for brain-related disorders.

While Jim accomplished much in his professional life, his greatest source of pride and joy was his family. He shared 68 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved Maria. Jim was a devoted and caring father to his children, Patricia (Philip) D’ Amato of Cold Spring, Christine (Brian) Berg of Menomonee Falls, WI, Gregg (Ann) Helbock of Hull, MA, Paul (Maria) Helbock of Cold Spring, and Judith Helbock-Senft of Wallingford, CT.

He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister, Carolyn McCarty of Locust Grove, VA, sister-in-law, Claire Brusie of Carmel, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Rose Ortega, Agnes Helbock and Doris Feehan.

A Funeral Mass to honor Jim’ s life will be celebrated at Our Lady of Loretto Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring, NY 10516 or the Alzheimer’ s Association (act.alz.org) in Jim’ s name, as a reflection of his commitment to helping others.