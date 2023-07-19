Beacon Woman Dies in Fishkill Creek

Police say victim accidentally fell into water

A 42-year-old Beacon woman died on Tuesday (July 18) after accidentally falling backward into Fishkill Creek while having her picture taken, police said.

According to a police statement, a witness reported that the woman fell down a 15-foot embankment into the creek around 6:40 p.m. Police, along with fire and emergency medical personnel, responded to the area of 50 Leonard St., near The Lofts at Beacon Falls apartment complex.

Police did not release the woman’s name, pending notification of her extended family.

Beacon resident Lucky Longo said she did not see the woman fall, but, from her vantage point on a creekside bench, Longo guessed that she may have fallen further upstream, near Angela Court. Longo said the woman’s body appeared to be obscured by a tree that had fallen into the creek.

Longo said that a Beacon police officer jumped into the water to pull the woman out after she surfaced, floating face down. Her body was retrieved before reaching the waterfall at the Roundhouse.

According to the police statement, the woman was unconscious and unresponsive after being pulled from the creek. Lifesaving efforts were initiated and the victim was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that an investigation confirmed the initial report that the woman accidentally fell backward down the embankment and into the water while having her picture taken.