How They Voted (Congress)

Here’s how area House and Senate members voted on major issues during the legislative week ending July 14. See the nonpartisan VoteFacts.com for more information on top congressional issues and individual voting records. Click here for previous votes.

Michael Lawler (R), District 17 (including Philipstown)

Lawler, 36, was elected to Congress in 2022. From 2021 to 2022, he was a Republican member of the state Assembly from the 97th district in Rockland County. A graduate of Suffern High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Manhattan College. He is a former director of the state Republican Party and former deputy town supervisor of Orangetown. Pat Ryan (D), District 18 (including Beacon)

Ryan, 40, was elected to Congress in 2022. Formerly the county executive of Ulster, he grew up in Kingston and holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown. Ryan served in the U.S. Army as a combat intelligence officer from 2004 to 2009, including two tours in Iraq. He is also a former technology executive.

$886 Billion for Military in Fiscal 2024

Voting 219 for and 210 against, the House on July 14 authorized an $886.3 billion military budget (HR 2670) for fiscal 2024 that funds a 5.2 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel while approving more than $60 billion for active-duty and retiree health care and $300 million in military aid to Ukraine. The bill establishes the office of inspector general to monitor U.S. expenditures in Ukraine and eliminates the Pentagon’s position of chief diversity officer. The bill drew nearly unanimous Democratic opposition after the Republican caucus added hard-right social-policy measures (see amendments below) to traditional military operations in areas such as supervising the nuclear stockpile, maintaining military bases, boosting recruitment efforts and funding air, land and sea weaponry.

John Rose (R-Tenn.) said the bill gives our military the tools they need to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s aggression and increases oversight of the Biden administration after their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan…. [and would] return our military’s focus back on readiness and the defense of our nation, not wokeness and progressive posturing.”

Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) said: “Targeting diversity, equity, inclusion, reproductive women’s rights and cutting off our assistance to the EU and Ukraine are [policies] I cannot support…. Good luck recruiting women if they can’t get health care…. Good luck recruiting minorities if they think they won’t be respected in the service.”

A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate, where it was likely to fail.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Ending Military Support of Ukraine

Voting 89 for and 341 against, the House on July 13 defeated an amendment that sought to strip HR 2670 (above) of its $300 million in military aid to Ukraine. The sum would be in addition to about $75 billion America has provided in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.): “No money funding… the Ukraine war belongs in our defense [budget] because this is for our nation, not for another nation, not for Ukraine…. Sending money to fund a war in a foreign country against a nuclear armed nation does not protect our national security, it endangers our national security.”

Adam Smith (D-Wash.): “If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he won’t stop at Ukraine…. We are supporting, along with 53 other countries, an effort to protect a sovereign democracy against a dictatorship. Those are core U.S. interests. The Ukrainians are doing the fighting. All they’re asking for is our support.”

A yes vote opposed U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted no

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Abortion Access for Military Women

The House on July 13 voted, 221 for and 213 against, to defund a Department of Defense policy bolstering the reproductive rights of servicewomen based in states that prohibit or sharply curtail access to abortion. Under the policy, servicewomen receive up to three weeks’ administrative leave and travel reimbursement when they find it necessary to travel to another state for an abortion. The amendment was offered to HR 2670 (above).

Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) said: “This illegal Biden-endorsed policy has no place in our military. We need not support the Biden administration’s radical and immoral pro-abortion agenda.”

Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) asked: “How am I supposed to recommend to young girls in my district that they should attend a service academy like I did when we know this amendment would mean they would be signing away their right to basic health care?”

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Gender Care for Military Personnel

Voting 222 for and 211 against, the House on July 13 adopted an amendment to HR 2670 (above) that would prohibit the Department of Defense’s Tricare health plan from funding medical care including surgeries and therapies for transgender servicemembers and their families.

Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said “the surgery alone cannot solve the root issue for these individuals,” and funding their health care is “nothing but a distraction and waste of valuable taxpayer dollars” in the military budget.

Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) said the amendment would impair recruitment “by pushing transgender service members out of the military… because gender-affirming care that gives you the ability to be your true authentic self is primary care and shouldn’t be something easily dismissed.”

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Teaching History of Race in Military Schools

Voting 227 for and 201 against, the House on July 13 adopted an amendment to HR 2670 (above) that would prohibit schools operated for U.S. military children from teaching U.S. racial history. Such instruction, which typically covers the Constitution’s denigration of Blacks, America’s embrace of slavery and the Jim Crow era, is labeled “critical race theory” by its critics.

Chip Roy (R-Texas) said “our education system is using `critical race theory’ outside of the Department of Defense, but in this case inside the [department], to turn schools into a propaganda machine dedicated to raising students up [to] judge one another by race and [to] hate our country’s founding principles…is wrong. It’s anti-American and it is societal suicide.”

Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said: “The Constitution said that Black people weren’t full people when it was written. Does [Roy] want to pretend it didn’t happen?… It wasn’t until the 14th Amendment that passed in 1868 that the three-fifths compromise was specifically repealed…. I find it incredibly disgusting this [amendment] was made in order. This is wrong, racist and really offensive.”

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Military Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Voting 214 for and 213 against, the House on July 13 adopted an amendment to HR 2670 (above) that would eliminate funding for Department of Defense personnel, offices and programs charged with advancing “diversity, equity and inclusion” in the armed forces.

Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said: “We should be focusing on diversity of ideas and opinion, not race and genders…. To sum up, a ‘woke’ military is a weak military.”

Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii) said: “From the backward, racially insensitive comments spoken on this floor, it seems DEI training would be good right here in the halls of Congress.”

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Cluster Munitions for Ukraine

Voting 147 for and 276 against, the House on July 13 defeated an amendment to HR 2670 (above) to negate President Biden’s recent decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, which rain large quantities of small bombs onto battlefields. More than 120 nations — but not the United States, Russia or Ukraine – have signed an international convention that prohibits the production, use or transfer of cluster munitions because their remnants often kill and maim civilians long after the fighting stops.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said: “Cluster bombs are inhumane weapons that cause lasting harm to civilians…. Ukraine is not a NATO member nation. What is next [for them]? Chemical or nuclear weapons?”

Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) said the goal of supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions “is to end this quickly. A protracted war will cost more lives and allow Putin to commit more war crimes.”

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted no

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Defunding Policies to Curb Climate Change

Voting 217 for and 216 against, the House on July 14 adopted an amendment to HR 2670 (above) that would prohibit the Department of Defense budget from funding Biden administration policies to curb climate change. Debate centered on whether global warming poses a threat to national security.

Chip Roy (R-Texas) said: “We should not be pursuing this politically motivated climate fetishization that undermines our national security.”

Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said: “If 80 percent of the scientists believe that climate change could destroy the freakin’ planet, then it’s worth saying that’s a national security threat at least equivalent to China.”

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

SENATE

Rosemarie Hidalgo, director of Office on Violence Against Women

Voting 51 for and 42 against, the Senate on July 11 confirmed Rosemarie Hidalgo as director of the Office on Violence Against Women at the Department of Justice. She was second in charge of that office during the Obama administration. An attorney, Hidalgo served most recently as a senior advisor to the White House Gender Policy Council, and before that she was a leader of Casa de Esperanza, an organization that combats violence against Latina women.

A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.