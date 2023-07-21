Beacon Obituaries

Mary Boniello (1938-2023)

Mary Patricia Boniello, 85, a Beacon resident since 1995 and formerly of Peekskill, died July 18 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, surrounded by family members.

She was born in Peekskill on April 23, 1938, the daughter of Daniel and Mary (McGuiness) Horan. She graduated from Peekskill High School in 1956 and went to work as an operator for Bell Telephone Co. She deftly balanced her professional work with raising seven children. Many years later, she worked as a finance clerk for the City of Peekskill, retiring in 1996.

In 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Boniello, at the Assumption Church in Peekskill. They were married 54 years until his death in 2012. Mary was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill and formerly of the Assumption Church.

Mary lived a life of grace, caring and faith, her family said. She was actively involved in the day-to-day activities of her family, friends and neighbors. She was a source of inspiration to her children, an empathetic listener to her friends and a purveyor of gentle wisdom to those wise enough to listen.

Mary will be remembered for her devotion to her family, traveling and cheering on her favorite New York teams, the Jets and Mets. She was selfless and always had a smile and a cup of cheer to share with anyone who visited with her.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Boniello Jr., John Boniello (Jen), Jeffrey Boniello (Theresa), Joanne Boniello and Jay Boniello (Eileen). She was “Nan” and “Grandma” to Stephen, James and Alice, Michael (Lauren), Christopher (Emily), Katherine (Kyle Reed), and Heather and Liam. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Braylee Harrison and Michael Reed.

Along with her husband, her brother, Dan Horan; children, James and Jen; son-in-law, Tim Fetzer; and grandson, Joseph III (JT), died before her.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (July 23) at the McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St., in Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday (July 24) at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson St. in Fishkill, followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery in Cortlandt Manor.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke’s Cornwall Health System Foundation (montefioreslc.org).

Kristi Rosseland (1966-2023)

Kristi Lyn Rosseland, 56, a resident of the Howland House in Beacon, died July 15 at the Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born Sept. 15, 1966, in Yonkers, the daughter of A. Rosseland and B. Forsyth.

Kristi enjoyed the company of the staff, and walks around the outside of the house, being out with nature and the birds. Kristi also enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her other friends at the home.

Her house family will gather to lay her to rest with a graveside service on Wednesday (July 26) at noon in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.