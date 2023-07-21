Cold Spring Fire Damages Home

Seven fire departments involved

The Cold Spring Fire Co. responded to a house fire on Kemble Avenue in Cold Spring at 6 a.m. on Thursday (July 20).

When firefighters got to the scene the house roof had collapsed and residents had vacated the building. The fire was put out and CSFC reported that all units were back in service by 8 a.m.

Fire companies from Garrison, North Highlands, Fishkill and Putnam Valley provided mutual aid and Philipstown Ambulance also responded.

During the call, Beacon Fire Department placed an engine on standby at the Cold Spring Firehouse and the Rombout Fire Co. covered the North Highlands firehouse.