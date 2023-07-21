Across Generations

Library campers interview seniors

At a four-day summer camp at the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring that ended July 14, the rising first through fifth graders had a chance to interview local seniors about their many decades of life.

The camp’s theme this year was All Together Now, with an emphasis on kindness, friendship and community outreach.

“I thought it would be a good idea to get these different age groups to come together,” explained Katherine Latella, who oversees children’s programming for the library. “Not many kids live near their grandparents and some seniors don’t have grandchildren.”

Latella recruited seniors who participate in a memoir-writing class at the library, as well as those involved with Philipstown Aging at Home.

The day before the interviews, Latella held a workshop for the children to prepare. She went over questions they might ask, how to take notes and the importance of good listening skills.

When the seniors arrived, Latella suggested an icebreaker: “If you could be any animal for a day, what would you be?” followed by “two truths and a lie,” which allowed the seniors to share fun facts about their lives.

After the children and seniors were paired up, some stayed on the main floor and the others went downstairs to record their interviews for a new library podcast. Once the interviews were finished, they transitioned to reading time, with the seniors reading to the campers or vice versa.

Adele Stern, 82, said she enjoyed talking about her career in the 1960s as a stockbroker. “I stumbled upon it,” she explained. “My only options [at the time] were to become a teacher or a nurse, among other things. I did not want to become a secretary.”

Nina Pidala, 69, said her favorite part was “getting to know a child who spoke three languages and taught me how to say ‘yes’ and ‘no’ in Russian.”

Ali Amata and Winter Steltz, both 9, said they thought the event was beneficial to young and old. “This is good if you don’t have grandchildren because it can feel like you do,” said Winter. The campers said they would certainly participate once they were senior citizens.

The interview was fun “because I got to know my partner,” said Ali. “It wasn’t just me asking questions. It was a conversation.”