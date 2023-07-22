Biden Approves Federal Assistance

OKs request to declare “major disaster” after flooding

President Joe Biden on Saturday (July 22) approved a request from Gov. Kathy Hochul for a “major disaster declaration” that will allow federal funds to flow to communities impacted by flooding across upstate New York, including in Dutchess and Putnam counties.

The declaration gives counties access to financial support, including low-interest recovery loans, for debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools and parks. The funding will come primarily through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“We greatly appreciate the assistance from the state and federal government,” said Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil in a statement released by the governor’s office.

In the same statement, Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne said: “I’d like to thank President Biden for approving the federal major disaster declaration. I’d also like to thank Gov. Hochul, her staff and team at the Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services for working jointly with our team at the Bureau of Emergency Services during the storms and recovery efforts.

“Every representative from Putnam’s state and federal delegation took time to reach out and offer support in the aftermath of the storms, and we thank them all, but we also recognize we still have a long way to go before all repairs and mitigation efforts are completed.”