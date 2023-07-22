Elected Officials and Public Confront Storm Damage

Look for money now and resiliency going forward

Municipalities at opposite ends of Route 301 this week considered future approaches, urgent repairs and immediate financing as they contend with damage from the recent storms that inundated Putnam County, hitting Philipstown particularly hard.

Deliberations began Monday (July 17) when the Nelsonville Village Board and residents reviewed the problems left by a series of severe thunderstorms, especially one July 9 and 10.

The following evening (Tuesday, July 18), the three members of the county Legislature’s Physical Services Committee unanimously endorsed a request from County Executive Kevin Byrne to spend $1 million to repair damaged infrastructure, sending the measure to the full, nine-person Legislature for consideration on Aug. 1.

On Thursday (July 20), Philipstown Supervisor John Van Tassel and the four other Town Board members alerted the public that Old Manitou Road in Garrison is closed pending repairs and five others suffered damage: Old Albany Post Road, Chapman Road, Avery Road, Philipse Brook Road (the eastern end of Snake Hill Road) and the eastern stretch of Indian Brook Road.

The Cold Spring Village Board, meeting July 12, likewise discussed the storm damage and repairs.

At the Nelsonville meeting, Mayor Chris Winward said the area reportedly received 10 to 15 inches of rain in about 10 days. It coursed down the mountains, “ripped up the entire streambed” along the Yellow Trail in the Nelsonville Woods, swamped yards, tore up pavement on Healy Road, and forced at least two residents to relocate as brooks in the middle of Nelsonville overflowed when debris clogged culverts, including one on Secor Street that was severely “disturbed, washed away, compromised.”

The owners of historic homes near the Secor culvert described several harrowing hours on July 9 and 10 as water sloshed up to the top of one’s porch steps and filled the other’s ground floor with 3 feet of water, wrecking furnishings.

Jo Pitkin, the resident with the nearly-flooded porch, said it took the Cold Spring Fire Co. about five hours to unclog the culvert. She and her neighbor, Susan Branagan, whose home flooded, told the board that over the years they have removed blockage from the culvert, even during storms. “I can’t even count how many times we’ve cleared that,” Pitkin said.

When Winward cautioned them to avoid do-it-yourself remediation, Branagan responded that village officials must inform residents of whom, or what government agency, to call in such emergencies. “Stop the water from rising in my house and I will not do dangerous things,” she said.

Pitkin said the state Department of Transportation is responsible for the culvert and “should have been maintaining this.”

But the mayor said that when DOT visited Nelsonville, “they did not say it was their responsibility, they did not say it was not their responsibility.” She promised to seek solutions. Overall, she observed, “every time we go out, we see another drain that’s got a big hole next to it.”

Trustee Tom Campanile said that the flooding likewise destroyed a bridge on the Blue Trail and took out other stream crossings in the Nelsonville Woods and “we’re not putting those back soon.” He advised anyone walking there to prepare for water and mud.

Winward said the county had conferred with village and town supervisors at a post-storm meeting with a consulting firm Putnam hired to assist with applying for financial aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

On Wednesday, after more rain, Pitkin and Branagan reiterated their concerns while giving a brief tour of stricken areas along Secor Street. That same day, Van Tassel reported, new flooding occurred on Cedar Street, which is near Secor Street, the Haldane school campus, and the boundary between Cold Spring and Nelsonville

The Garrison Fire Department helped pump water there. Town and village representatives “will continue to work together,” Van Tassel said.

At Tuesday’s Physical Services Committee session in Carmel, Legislator Nancy Montgomery, whose district covers Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley, thanked county officials for their outreach and noted the ongoing challenges of climate change.

“Are we keeping in mind what the big fixes will be to manage this going forward?” she asked. “Our [county government] Climate Smart project is not going well.”

Montgomery, who serves on the Physical Services Committee, pointed to resiliency demands at the micro, not just macro, level. “How do we do this with private property owners, on every stream, every brook, every river?” she asked. “It’s impossible.”

Simple improvements, such as installing sturdier, larger culvert pipes, might be feasible now, she said.

John Tully, the county purchasing director, assured her that such foresight “is what we’re incorporating into all our design, extra efforts for resiliency, because FEMA does recognize that and will help fund it.”

County Public Works Director Thomas Feighery said his department’s initial work after — or between — the rain involved attempts “just to make the roadways safe,” including Upper and Lower Station Roads in Garrison. He said Philipstown and other western Putnam towns suffered the most. In Cold Spring and Garrison, “we were lucky the tide went out. It took some of the water with it. That helped a lot.”

Now, an infusion of $1 million is crucial, Feighery said. “With back-to-back storms like this, we need that kind of money just to get started.” He said Putnam is still assessing the breadth and price tag of the damage county-wide.

Tully added that more funding will probably be needed in coming months.

In Philipstown, Van Tassel reported Thursday (July 20) that he has urged members of Congress and other federal officials to declare a federal emergency for the area and help provide funding.

“I’m sure many residents are dealing with rough roads,” he wrote. “Our town Highway Department has been working around the clock to assess the damage and repair the worst hit roads and flooded areas around our town.”

He encouraged patience. Moreover, he said, with climate change “damaging weather will become more frequent. We are aware that we will have to invest in our infrastructure to increase our community resiliency.”

Rep. Mike Lawler, whose U.S. House district includes Philipstown, conferred on July 10 with town and village leaders at Town Hall. He predicted that regional Hudson Valley storm-related costs “will likely be in the tens-of-millions-of-dollars” range and promised to “continue working with my colleagues at the federal, state, and local levels to ensure that help arrives as expeditiously as possible.”