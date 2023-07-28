Around the Region

Mid-Hudson: Board Issues 18 Marijuana Licenses

Raises number to 44 for retail sales in region



The New York State Cannabis Control Board on July 19 issued 212 licenses for recreational marijuana shops, including 18 for the Mid-Hudson region.

The board has issued 463 dispensary licenses to applicants who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense before March 31, 2021, or whose parent, spouse, child, guardian or dependent was convicted. It said it expects to have one more round of “justice-involved” licenses before accepting applications from the general public.

There have been 44 licenses issued in the Mid-Hudson, which includes Dutchess, Putnam, Ulster, Greene, Columbia, Orange and Westchester counties.

The latest round of licensees includes Angel Figueroa, who operates a consulting business in Highland Falls; Andrew Brink, owner of a tree-service company in Brewster; Joan King, owner of the Little Kings & Queens Learning Center in Peekskill; and Troy Benson, owner of Ted Hill Pest Control in Carmel.

Ulster: Hikers Leave Chairs on Mountain

Ticketed for abandoning property in wilderness

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on July 8 ticketed three New Jersey hikers who carried Adirondack chairs up Slide Mountain in northern Ulster County and refused to remove them.

The hikers said they planned to leave the chairs at the summit “for public use.” A ranger who met the group at the trailhead “explained it is illegal to leave the chairs,” the DEC said. When they refused to retrieve them, the ranger issued a ticket for abandoning property in a wilderness area and recruited a steward to help bring down the chairs.

Wappingers Falls: Park Tested for Lead

Follows news report about old cables

A Wappingers Falls park was closed last week to test its soil for elevated levels of lead.

The state Department of Health closed Temple Park, near Wappingers Creek, following a Wall Street Journal report that said old telecommunication cables may have contaminated the soil with lead. The state agency said it was closing the park “out of an abundance of caution” for testing, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reported that lead cables left behind by AT&T, Verizon and other companies have been leaching lead at locations across the country. In Wappingers Falls, a permit showed cables had been installed under the creek bed.

Poughkeepsie: Dutchess Historical Plans Move

Will relocate to larger space in Village of Rhinebeck

The Dutchess County Historical Society plans to move soon from Poughkeepsie to the Village of Rhinebeck.

Founded in 1914, the DCHS has been located at the Clinton House in Poughkeepsie since 1979. Its new location will be on Route 9 in a 5,000-square-foot renovated building formerly occupied by an appliance store.

The new space is about 20 percent larger and its layout will make the society collections more accessible to the public, Bill Jeffway, executive director of the DCHS, told The Daily Catch.

On July 18, the Rhinebeck Planning Board approved a special-use permit for DCHS to operate as a library on a parcel zoned for farm market/agricultural.

New Lebanon: Alleged Drunk Driver Had 9 Passengers

Stopped by police going 100 mph

A New York state trooper on Sunday (July 23) pulled over a 2019 Honda Civic that was traveling at more than 100 mph in a 45-mph zone southwest of Syracuse.

A 16-year-old was arrested on four counts of driving while intoxicated. The car also had nine passengers, all minors, including four under age 16. Two were riding in the trunk.