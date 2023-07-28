Around Town (Photos)

BEAT THE HEAT — Preschool and kindergarten students spent the last day of summer camp on July 21 at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison with the sprinklers on. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

CLOWNS IN TOWN — Mark Jaster and Sabrina Mandell from the Happenstance Theater, aka Pirot and Augustine, performed at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon on July 23. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

RIVER AT DUSK — A scene on July 22 along the banks at Long Dock Park in Beacon. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

POW WOW — Native Americans from around the world, including Peru and Mexico, performed at an annual pow wow held on July 22 and 23 at Bear Mountain State Park. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

REMEMBERING SUKANYA — Friends of Sukanya Basu, a Beacon resident who died July 18 after accidentally falling into Fishkill Creek, created a memorial to her near the falls. (Photo by Jeff Simms)