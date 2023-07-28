Beacon Obituaries

Carol Gavin (1942-2023)

Carol Gavin, 80, died July 3 at a nursing facility where she had resided for the past 10 years.

She was born Dec. 12, 1942. A former IBMer in the Kingston and Poughkeepsie facilities, she also worked as a toll booth operator at the Newburgh-Beacon bridge.

Carol was an avid reader who loved pork-fried rice and a good meatball hero. She loved seeing the mountain streams freeze over like icicles in the wintertime.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn, and her grandsons, Tyler and Grant.

Services were private. Memorial donations may be made to any Alzheimer’s or dementia research organizations.

Jill Gilbert (1960-2023)

Jill C. Gilbert, 62, died July 16 in her home, surrounded by family members.

She was born Aug. 17, 1960, in Poughkeepsie, the daughter of Donald and Evelyn Clinton. She graduated from New Paltz High School, SUNY Cobleskill and Mount Saint Mary’s College.

Jill worked for many years as a programmer at IBM in East Fishkill and retired as an account clerk from Beacon City School District.

A lifelong parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo in Gardiner, she loved attending Broadway shows, participating in her book club and practicing yoga at the Mount. She also enjoyed traveling, including many cruises with family and friends, annual trips to Lake George with her girlfriends, and an annual summer vacation to Long Beach Island.

Along with Buddy, her husband of 37 years, she is survived by her children, Robbie (Jessica) and Christine Mullarkey (Jason); her grandchildren, Kole, Kallie, Evie, Jack and Krew; her brothers, Jimmy Clinton (Barbara), Gary Clinton (Lee) and Jeffrey Clinton; her sister-in-law, Sandy Furman (Pete); and her brothers-in-law David Gilbert (Carrie) and Rich Barton.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 21 at St. Charles Borromeo. Memorial donations may be made to The Gardiner House at The Arc Mid-Hudson (arcmh.org).

Jody Satriani (1952-2023)

Jody Louise Satriani, 70, died July 9 at her home of pancreatic cancer.

She was born July 21, 1952, at Butterfield Hospital in Cold Spring, the daughter of Philip and Rose (Shaw) Jackson. She attended Glenham School and Beacon High School and graduated from SUNY Morrisville and York College as a pediatric occupational therapist.

Growing up in “the big house in the Junction,” Jody was surrounded by a multi-generational extended family. In additional to grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, Jody’s parents shared their home to many in their time of need.

Jody’s love of art, music, and theater was rooted in her family’s appreciation for artistic expression. As a child, she saw that art was life (and vice-versa), her family said. Her mother was a prolific painter, her father loved art and music, and her uncle Ronnie was a virtuoso at the piano.

Jody began performing at a young age in school productions, at Boscobel in Garrison and the Cecilwood Theater. Jody was an ongoing improvisational actor with Hudson River Playback Theater and involved as a board member and performer in productions with the Performing Arts of Woodstock and The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck.

We will miss our sister and friend. And although we won’t be able to sing and dance and break bread with her in this life, we all keep her in our hearts.

A memorial will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Tidewater Center, 61 E. Bridge St., in Saugerties. Jody’s extensive collections of pottery, china, and crystal will be given as a memory to all who loved her. Her clothing was given to neighbors and friends and distributed to local homeless shelters. Her housewares and furniture were given to the Ulster Immigrant Defense Network. At the end of the service memorial, we will gather for a group photo to share with future generations a portrait of the love she gave to us all, her family said.

Mark Trifilo (1962-2023)

Mark T. Trifilo, 60, of Livingston Manor, and formerly of Beacon, died July 15 following complications from cardiac arrest.

He was born Dec. 18, 1962, the son of Eugene and Sandra (Murphy) Trifilo. He attended St. John Elementary School and Beacon High School. For many years, he owned and operated an independent trucking company.

Mark was a motorcycle enthusiast and outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, metal-detecting and agriculture. Mark loved horseracing and for some time worked at the Monticello Raceway.

On July 15, 2000, he married Lee Ann Hinkley at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.

Along with his wife and father, Mark is survived by his children, Melissa Trifilo, Marc Trifilo and Nakita Trifilo; and his siblings, Eugene Trifilo and Staci Trifilo.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered July 21 at St. John the Evangelist. Memorial donations may be made to the family for his children’s educations.