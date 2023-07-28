Philipstown Hub Appoints Interim Director

Board says it wants ‘honest assessment’ of programs

The Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub in Cold Spring said on Tuesday (July 25) that it had appointed Christopher Owens as its interim executive director, succeeding Laurie Sigalos, who left the organization earlier this summer after a year in the job. No reason was given for her departure.

Founded in 2019, the nonprofit Hub provides access to mental health and addiction services.

Alexandra Dubroff, who chairs the Hub board, said it named Owens as interim director because it “wanted somebody who didn’t have a stake in the game” to “give us a clear vision of areas for improvement, assess our strengths and come in with a new perspective, without campaigning,” for the job.

“We want an honest assessment now, because the Hub is still a relatively young organization,” she said.

Owens, who lives in New York City, was most recently chief of the re-entry bureau and director of the Alternatives to Incarceration Programs for the Kings County district attorney in Brooklyn.