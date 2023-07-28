Putnam Chorale Names New Conductor

Veteran music director teaches at Seton Hall

The Putnam Chorale announced on July 10 that Jason Tramm will become its new music director and conductor.

Tramm serves as associate professor and director of choral activities at Seton Hall University, where he leads the university’s chorus, chamber choir and orchestra. He served as artistic director of the New Jersey State Opera from 2008 to 2012.

“We wanted to engage someone with deep musical expertise and leadership experience,” said Nick Simonelli, the chorale president. “We are honored to have him join our organization.”