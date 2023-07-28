Putnam Launches School Bus Safety Program

Deploys automatic stop-arm enforcement cameras

Putnam County has implemented a program that allows the county’s six school districts to install cameras near the stop-arms of their buses.

The technology will be provided by a firm called BusPatrol America, the county said, and will allow districts to record the license plates of vehicles that ignore the stop signs that buses extend when picking up or dropping off students.

The system also includes cameras inside the bus to monitor passengers.

The county signed a five-year deal with BusPatrol. It said the program will be funded by fines issued to violators.