Putnam County has reorganized its Highway and Facilities Department and rebranded it as the Department of Public Works to “better reflect the diverse scope of work and capabilities of the department and its employees.”

The Department of Public Works will include divisions of highways, facilities, engineering and parks.

The county also added a list of upcoming and ongoing DPW projects online at putnamcountyny.com/public-works/projects.