James Murray demonstrated his steam-bending technique at the Garrison Art Center during a weekend exhibit of his sculptures on July 22 and 23 as part of Upstate Art Weekend. Murray utilized a traditional steam-box design that shipbuilders used to bend wood for ships. “I bring [the steam box] up to 225 degrees,” he explained. “We take it out and bend very quickly because as soon as it starts to cool, the material cracks.”