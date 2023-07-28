The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 29
Putnam Country Fest and 4-H Showcase
CARMEL
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Memorial Park
20 Gipsy Trail Road
cceputnamcounty.org
See the projects and animals that 4-H youth have prepared, along with musical performances by David Amram, the NY Cruisers and the Nimham Mountain Singers. There will be food, games, crafts and family activities. Also SUN 30.
SAT 5
Great Newburgh to Beacon Swim
NEWBURGH
8:30 – 10 a.m. Unico Park
70 Front St. | riverpool.org
This 19th annual one-mile swim across the Hudson River ends at the Beacon waterfront. Funds raised support the River Pool in Beacon. Volunteers in kayaks to support the swimmers are needed. Register online. Cost: $75 ($25 ages 10-17), plus minimum $100 in sponsorship donations
SAT 5
Putnam County Wine & Food Fest
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wells Park
98 Oak St. | putnamcountywinefest.com
The 12th annual event will showcase brewers, distilleries and cider makers from New York. There also will be food, live music and children’s activities. Also SUN 6. Cost: $25 ($30 door, $10 designated driver, ages 15 and younger free)
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 2
Constellation Craft
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to create a viewer to see the stars. Registration required.
THURS 3
Ice Cream in a Bag
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 5 to 12 can make ice cream and toppings. Registration required.
FRI 4
Yoga Baby
BEACON
10 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Heather Davies will lead a yoga class for caregivers and infants and toddlers ages 1 to 18 months. Pregnant people also welcome. Registration required.
SAT 5
Rhonda Appleseed & The Tree that Learned How to Speak
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company will perform the story of a girl who follows in the footsteps of her relative, Johnny, to learn from trees what they need.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 29
Flower-Arranging Workshop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Farmer Katie will lead a walk through the fields to gather flowers and demonstrate methods for making bouquets. Cost: $40 ($25 members)
FRI 4
Sound Meditation
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Masha Schmidt and Katie Speicher will lead a guided meditation and soundscape experience. Cost: $20 to $40
SAT 5
For the Birds: Ecologically Attuned Writing
GARRISON
10 a.m. Constitution Marsh
127 Warren Landing
constitutionmarsh.audubon.org
Poet Mary Newell will present a workshop on how to draft a piece of writing from your field notes and observations at the marsh. Registration required.
SUN 6
Permaculture Principles in Action
BEACON
11 a.m. One Nature
845-440-1167 | onenaturellc.com
Jesse Stacken will host a garden tour demonstrating how he has designed a sustainable and supportive ecosystem to grow food, support pollinators, raise chickens and use natural resources through permaculture. The tour address will be provided upon registration. Cost: $25
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 29
Peekskill Film Festival
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The selections include features, shorts, documentaries and animation by emerging filmmakers. Cost: $20
SAT 29
The Prom
GARRISON
3 & 7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Depot Teens will stage this musical about four Broadway actors on a journey to a conservative Indiana town that is banning a lesbian student from attending the prom with her girlfriend. Also SUN 30. Cost: $12
SAT 29
Goonies
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Visit Bannerman Island for an outdoor screening of the 1985 film about a group of misfit kids in search of lost treasure. Cost: $40
SAT 29
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also MON 31, WED 2, SUN 6. Through Aug. 21. Cost: $10 to $100
SUN 30
Love’s Labor’s Lost
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also THURS 3, FRI 4, SAT 5. Through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100
THURS 3
The Muppet Movie
BEACON
8:30 p.m. South Avenue Park
Route 9D and South Avenue
beaconny.myrec.com
Enjoy the 1979 film about Kermit and his pals traveling to Hollywood for the chance of a lifetime. Free
SAT 5
It Happened One Night
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen Frank Capra’s 1934 film starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert as a reporter and an heiress who get thrown together. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 29
NBNY Art Seen
NEWBURGH
1 – 5 p.m. Various
newburghart.org/nbny-artseen
Many galleries and art spaces will be open for an art walk. See website for a list of participants.
FRI 4
Rick Brazill
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The painter will share his work. Through Aug. 27.
MUSIC
SAT 29
DizzyFish & The Uptown Horns
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This cover band performs hits from the 1970s. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 30
Thomas Hobson Williams
GARRISON
3 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org
Williams will perform works by Bach, Lothar Bandermann, Florence Price, Robert Lind and Jon Spong on the church’s Schoenstein organ as part of a summer recital series. Anthony Rispo will play on SUN 6. Cost: $20 donation
SUN 30
KJ Denhert
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The songwriter and her band blend urban folk and jazz. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 4
Kat Selman & Q Morrow
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The singer and guitarist will perform Brazilian music. Cost: $25
FRI 4
Bruce Katz
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The keyboardist and band leader will play with Aaron Lieberman (guitar) and Liviu Pop (drums). The Dan Brother Trio opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 5
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singers and songwriters will play music from their latest release, The Flowers that Bloom in Spring. Cost: $20
SAT 5
Yacht Rock Gold
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The cover band performs hits from the late 1970s and early ’80s. Cost: $25 to $35
SAT 5
Bob Baldwin
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The contemporary jazz pianist and composer will play songs from his latest release, The UrbanSmooth Suite. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
TUES 1
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 2
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 3
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com