The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 29

Putnam Country Fest and 4-H Showcase

CARMEL

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Memorial Park

20 Gipsy Trail Road

cceputnamcounty.org

See the projects and animals that 4-H youth have prepared, along with musical performances by David Amram, the NY Cruisers and the Nimham Mountain Singers. There will be food, games, crafts and family activities. Also SUN 30.

SAT 5

Great Newburgh to Beacon Swim

NEWBURGH

8:30 – 10 a.m. Unico Park

70 Front St. | riverpool.org

This 19th annual one-mile swim across the Hudson River ends at the Beacon waterfront. Funds raised support the River Pool in Beacon. Volunteers in kayaks to support the swimmers are needed. Register online. Cost: $75 ($25 ages 10-17), plus minimum $100 in sponsorship donations

SAT 5

Putnam County Wine & Food Fest

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wells Park

98 Oak St. | putnamcountywinefest.com

The 12th annual event will showcase brewers, distilleries and cider makers from New York. There also will be food, live music and children’s activities. Also SUN 6. Cost: $25 ($30 door, $10 designated driver, ages 15 and younger free)

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 2

Constellation Craft

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to create a viewer to see the stars. Registration required.

THURS 3

Ice Cream in a Bag

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 5 to 12 can make ice cream and toppings. Registration required.

FRI 4

Yoga Baby

BEACON

10 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Heather Davies will lead a yoga class for caregivers and infants and toddlers ages 1 to 18 months. Pregnant people also welcome. Registration required.

SAT 5

Rhonda Appleseed & The Tree that Learned How to Speak

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company will perform the story of a girl who follows in the footsteps of her relative, Johnny, to learn from trees what they need.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 29

Flower-Arranging Workshop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Farmer Katie will lead a walk through the fields to gather flowers and demonstrate methods for making bouquets. Cost: $40 ($25 members)

FRI 4

Sound Meditation

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Masha Schmidt and Katie Speicher will lead a guided meditation and soundscape experience. Cost: $20 to $40

SAT 5

For the Birds: Ecologically Attuned Writing

GARRISON

10 a.m. Constitution Marsh

127 Warren Landing

constitutionmarsh.audubon.org

Poet Mary Newell will present a workshop on how to draft a piece of writing from your field notes and observations at the marsh. Registration required.

SUN 6

Permaculture Principles in Action

BEACON

11 a.m. One Nature

845-440-1167 | onenaturellc.com

Jesse Stacken will host a garden tour demonstrating how he has designed a sustainable and supportive ecosystem to grow food, support pollinators, raise chickens and use natural resources through permaculture. The tour address will be provided upon registration. Cost: $25

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 29

Peekskill Film Festival

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The selections include features, shorts, documentaries and animation by emerging filmmakers. Cost: $20

SAT 29

The Prom

GARRISON

3 & 7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Depot Teens will stage this musical about four Broadway actors on a journey to a conservative Indiana town that is banning a lesbian student from attending the prom with her girlfriend. Also SUN 30. Cost: $12

SAT 29

Goonies

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Visit Bannerman Island for an outdoor screening of the 1985 film about a group of misfit kids in search of lost treasure. Cost: $40





SAT 29

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also MON 31, WED 2, SUN 6. Through Aug. 21. Cost: $10 to $100

SUN 30

Love’s Labor’s Lost

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also THURS 3, FRI 4, SAT 5. Through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100

THURS 3

The Muppet Movie

BEACON

8:30 p.m. South Avenue Park

Route 9D and South Avenue

beaconny.myrec.com

Enjoy the 1979 film about Kermit and his pals traveling to Hollywood for the chance of a lifetime. Free

SAT 5

It Happened One Night

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen Frank Capra’s 1934 film starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert as a reporter and an heiress who get thrown together. Free

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 29

NBNY Art Seen

NEWBURGH

1 – 5 p.m. Various

newburghart.org/nbny-artseen

Many galleries and art spaces will be open for an art walk. See website for a list of participants.

FRI 4

Rick Brazill

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The painter will share his work. Through Aug. 27.



MUSIC

SAT 29

DizzyFish & The Uptown Horns

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This cover band performs hits from the 1970s. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 30

Thomas Hobson Williams

GARRISON

3 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org

Williams will perform works by Bach, Lothar Bandermann, Florence Price, Robert Lind and Jon Spong on the church’s Schoenstein organ as part of a summer recital series. Anthony Rispo will play on SUN 6. Cost: $20 donation

SUN 30

KJ Denhert

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The songwriter and her band blend urban folk and jazz. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





FRI 4

Kat Selman & Q Morrow

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The singer and guitarist will perform Brazilian music. Cost: $25

FRI 4

Bruce Katz

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The keyboardist and band leader will play with Aaron Lieberman (guitar) and Liviu Pop (drums). The Dan Brother Trio opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 5

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singers and songwriters will play music from their latest release, The Flowers that Bloom in Spring. Cost: $20





SAT 5

Yacht Rock Gold

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The cover band performs hits from the late 1970s and early ’80s. Cost: $25 to $35

SAT 5

Bob Baldwin

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The contemporary jazz pianist and composer will play songs from his latest release, The UrbanSmooth Suite. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

TUES 1

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 2

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 3

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com