Commuter Fares to Rise

New pricing takes effect this month

The cost of weekly and monthly commuter tickets on Metro-North are scheduled to increase on Aug. 20 for the first time in four years.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority had been increasing fares every other year since 2009 but suspended the hikes during the pandemic shutdown.

Bridge and tunnel tolls will rise 6 percent for E-ZPass users, to $6.94 per crossing for cars, beginning Sunday (Aug. 6). Tolls will not increase on Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon and other Hudson Valley bridges, which are not operated by the MTA.

Even after the increases, weekly and monthly tickets are priced lower than they were before the pandemic because of a 10 percent decrease in March 2022, the MTA said.

For riders traveling from Cold Spring, Garrison and Manitou to Grand Central Station, the weekly fare will increase $5 to $145 and the monthly fare by $14.50 to $407.75. One-way peak tickets will rise by 75 cents, to $20.75, and off-peak by 25 cents, to $15.25.

For riders traveling from Beacon to Grand Central, the weekly fare will increase $6.75 to $158.75 and the monthly fare by $19, to $446.50. One-way peak tickets will rise by $1, to $23, and off-peak by 25 cents, to $17.75.

In New York City, the subway and bus fare will rise by 15 cents, to $2.90.