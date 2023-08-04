Dutchess CAPE Gets $800K

Also, Putnam opens applications for opioid-settlement funds

New York State announced on July 28 that it would distribute $3.9 million in funding to address fentanyl, opioids and prescription-drug abuse, including $800,000 over four years to the Dutchess Council on Addiction, Prevention and Education of Dutchess County (CAPE).

The funds come from the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund, which was created after a settlement with manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids.

On Aug. 4, Putnam County announced it is accepting applications for funding from its settlement funds. (The county Legislature approved $85,000 in funding in April for the Prevention Council of Putnam.) Proposals will be accepted through Sept. 1 at empirestatebidsystem.com.