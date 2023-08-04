The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 5

Great Newburgh to Beacon Swim

NEWBURGH

8:30 – 10 a.m. Unico Park

70 Front St. | riverpool.org

This 19th annual 1-mile swim across the Hudson River ends at the Beacon waterfront. Funds raised support the River Pool in Beacon. Volunteers in kayaks to support the swimmers are needed. Register online. Cost: $75 ($25 ages 10-17), plus minimum $100 in sponsorship donations

SAT 5

Great Hudson River Fish Count

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Little Stony Point | hrnerr.org

Meet on the beach for this annual count co-sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Each summer, organizations along the Hudson River and at New York Harbor collect, count and catalog fish species using seine nets, minnow traps and rods and reels. The fish are then released.

SAT 5

Putnam County Wine & Food Fest

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wells Park

98 Oak St. | putnamcountywinefest.com

The 12th annual event will showcase brewers, distilleries and cider makers from New York. There also will be food, live music and children’s activities. Also SUN 6. Cost: $25 ($30 door, $10 designated driver, ages 15 and younger free)

FRI 11

Blood Drive

BEACON

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Rec Center

23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org

Register for an appointment or walk in to donate.

SAT 12

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

More than 50 artisans and artists will sell their work. There also will be live music and food. Also SUN 13.

SAT 12

Massacre On Main Street

BEACON

4 – 10 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Story Screen and the Beacon Toy and Comic Books Show will partner to present a double feature and a vendor event. Watch Monster Squad at 6 p.m. and Phantasm at 8 p.m. The toy show continues SUN 13. Cost: $3 (16 and younger free)

SUN 13

Beacon Sloop Corn Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

beaconsloopclub.org

Enjoy local sweet corn, lemonade and watermelon. The Offshoots, David Amram, Lydia Adams Davis, the Cabos and other musicians will perform on two solar-powered stages. Children can make crafts and learn about river life. Donations welcome. Free

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 12

Janice Caswell | Martha Bone

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Caswell’s mixed-media exhibition, Off Kilter, will be exhibited in the Balter Room and Bone’s collaged paintings and assemblage, Mapping the Invisible, in the Gillette Gallery. Through Sept. 10.





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 5

Youth Soccer Clinic

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Haldane Field

Haldane students in grades 3 to 8 are invited. The entry fee is a donation to the Philipstown Food Pantry of cash or a non-perishable food item. The clinic will be followed at 11 a.m. by a friendly game between teams of Haldane soccer alumni.

SAT 5

Rhonda Appleseed & The Tree that Learned How to Speak

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company will perform the story of a girl who follows in the footsteps of her relative, Johnny, to learn from trees what they need.

WED 9

Pollinator Storytime

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

As part of Stony Kill Farm’s Butterflies and Blooms Week, children ages 4 to 7 will hear stories about the insects that pollinate flowers.

THURS 10

Pat Schories and Making Biscuit

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The illustrator of the Biscuit children’s book series will talk about her work. Children ages 4 to 7 can meet puppies and will each receive a book. Registration required.





THURS 10

Talewise Presents: Save the Earth

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The interactive performance for children ages 4 to 10 will include science experiments as two heroes fight to stop a mastermind polluter. Registration required.

FRI 11

Summer Reading Finale

GARRISON

3 – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate your summer book list with ice cream from Homestyle Creamery and visit with the animals from the Two By Two Animal Haven. Registration encouraged.

SAT 12

Campfire Sing-A-Long

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Join Compass Arts, Common Ground and the Beacon Rising choir for harmonizing. Bring a picnic dinner. Cost: $10 to $15 ($25 to $50 group)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 5

For the Birds: Ecologically Attuned Writing

GARRISON

10 a.m. Constitution Marsh

127 Warren Landing

constitutionmarsh.audubon.org

Poet Mary Newell will present a workshop on how to draft a piece of writing from your field notes and observations at the marsh. Registration required.

SAT 5

Civilian Conservation Corps Explained

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum

10 S. Water St. | lincolndepotmuseum.org

Kevin Oldenburg, a ranger with the National Park Service who works at historic sites in Hyde Park, will discuss one of the most popular New Deal programs during The Great Depression. Cost: $10 (members free)

SUN 6

Permaculture Principles in Action

BEACON

11 a.m. One Nature

845-440-1167 | onenaturellc.com

Jesse Stacken will host a garden tour demonstrating how he has designed a sustainable and supportive ecosystem to grow food, support pollinators, raise chickens and use natural resources through permaculture. The tour address will be provided upon registration. Cost: $25

THURS 10

Earring-Making Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In this all-ages workshop, Joan Lloyd will explain how to design and create earrings. Bring any broken earrings or pairs that you no longer want; materials are provided. Registration required.

SUN 13

Butterflies and Blooms

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m., 11 a.m. & 8 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

As part of its annual festival, which continues through Aug. 19, Stony Kill will offer a honeybee hive tour, pollinator plant walk, after-dark moth walk, art, music and crafts. See website for details. Most activities are $5.

SUN 13

Great Estates Garden Tours

BEACON

11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Learn about the grounds owned by the Verplanck family and their master gardener, James Brown, an escaped slave and one of the first Black people to own property in what is now Beacon. Reservations suggested. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, free ages 6 and younger)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 5

Love’s Labor’s Lost

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also MON 7, WED 9, FRI 11, SAT 12, SUN 13. Through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100





SAT 5

It Happened One Night

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen Frank Capra’s 1934 film starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert as a reporter and an heiress who get thrown together. Free





SUN 6

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also THURS 10. Through Aug. 21. Cost: $10 to $100

THURS 10

Star Wars

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

beaconny.myrec.com

The 1977 film that introduced the epic story of the battle against the Empire by the Rebel Alliance will begin at dusk. Free

FRI 11

The Princess Bride

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Bannerman Island will screen the 1987 film about never giving up on true love. Cost: $40

SAT 12

Paula Poundstone

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian, author and podcast host (Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone) will perform stand-up. Cost: $37 to $55

SAT 12

My Garden of 1,000 Bees

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

As part of its Butterflies and Blooms Week, the farm will screen a PBS documentary by a wildlife filmmaker who focused his lens on the bees in his yard during the lockdown. Free

SUN 13

Stacey Z Lawrence

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her collection, Fall Risk, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

Andre Junget

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

The gallery will display work by the illustrator of Bannerman Island, Recollections from a Time Gone By, and the artist will sign copies of the book.

SAT 12

What is Lost?

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Fern Apfel’s paintings are of handwritten letters while Amy Becker’s photos of pay phones evoke evolving connections. Through Aug. 27.

SAT 12

The Big Blonk Show | Dingy Dave

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

The group show will feature multiples and figures. Through Sept. 1.

SAT 12

Up Close

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com

Tanja Bos’ works on paper and Linda Pratt’s collage and postage stamps will be on view through Sept. 4.

SAT 12

Respire

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

This juried group show will be on view through Sept. 3.

SAT 12

Small Works by Strangers

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

The show is a juried group exhibit.

SAT 12

Subverting Reality

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

The collaborative group show will feature artists from Super Secret Projects.

MUSIC

SAT 5

Summer Night Soundtracks

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

annalyseandryan.com/summer-night-soundtracks

The Costellos, Annalyse and Ryan, Joe Abba, Cary Brown and other local musicians will perform songs from The Big Lebowski. Cost: $33 or $53 (ages 12 and younger free)

SAT 5

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singers and songwriters will play music from their latest release, The Flowers that Bloom in Spring. Cost: $20

SAT 5

Yacht Rock Gold

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The cover band performs hits from the late 1970s and early ’80s. Cost: $25 to $35

SAT 5

Bob Baldwin

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The contemporary jazz pianist and composer will play songs from his latest release, The UrbanSmooth Suite. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

THURS 10

Old Blind Dogs

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Scottish folk band is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





FRI 11

Professor Louie and the Crowmatix

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

In this rescheduled show, the blues all-star group will play music from its latest release, Strike Up the Band. Cost: $20





FRI 11

Gina Coleman and Misty Blues

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

For their Queens of the Blues show, the group will pay tribute to Bessie Smith, Ruth Brown, Koko Taylor and Big Mama Thornton. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 12

David Amram

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

In a benefit for the cultural center, the multi-instrumental composer of jazz and classical music will perform with Kevin Twigg, Rene Hart, Adam Amram and Adira Amram. Cost: $35

SAT 12

Peter Yarrow

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk singer and songwriter is best known for his work with Paul Stookey and Mary Travers as Peter, Paul and Mary. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

CIVIC

MON 7

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 9

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov