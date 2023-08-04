The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 5
Great Newburgh to Beacon Swim
NEWBURGH
8:30 – 10 a.m. Unico Park
70 Front St. | riverpool.org
This 19th annual 1-mile swim across the Hudson River ends at the Beacon waterfront. Funds raised support the River Pool in Beacon. Volunteers in kayaks to support the swimmers are needed. Register online. Cost: $75 ($25 ages 10-17), plus minimum $100 in sponsorship donations
SAT 5
Great Hudson River Fish Count
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Little Stony Point | hrnerr.org
Meet on the beach for this annual count co-sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Each summer, organizations along the Hudson River and at New York Harbor collect, count and catalog fish species using seine nets, minnow traps and rods and reels. The fish are then released.
SAT 5
Putnam County Wine & Food Fest
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wells Park
98 Oak St. | putnamcountywinefest.com
The 12th annual event will showcase brewers, distilleries and cider makers from New York. There also will be food, live music and children’s activities. Also SUN 6. Cost: $25 ($30 door, $10 designated driver, ages 15 and younger free)
FRI 11
Blood Drive
BEACON
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Rec Center
23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org
Register for an appointment or walk in to donate.
SAT 12
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
More than 50 artisans and artists will sell their work. There also will be live music and food. Also SUN 13.
SAT 12
Massacre On Main Street
BEACON
4 – 10 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Story Screen and the Beacon Toy and Comic Books Show will partner to present a double feature and a vendor event. Watch Monster Squad at 6 p.m. and Phantasm at 8 p.m. The toy show continues SUN 13. Cost: $3 (16 and younger free)
SUN 13
Beacon Sloop Corn Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
beaconsloopclub.org
Enjoy local sweet corn, lemonade and watermelon. The Offshoots, David Amram, Lydia Adams Davis, the Cabos and other musicians will perform on two solar-powered stages. Children can make crafts and learn about river life. Donations welcome. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 12
Janice Caswell | Martha Bone
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Caswell’s mixed-media exhibition, Off Kilter, will be exhibited in the Balter Room and Bone’s collaged paintings and assemblage, Mapping the Invisible, in the Gillette Gallery. Through Sept. 10.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 5
Youth Soccer Clinic
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Haldane Field
Haldane students in grades 3 to 8 are invited. The entry fee is a donation to the Philipstown Food Pantry of cash or a non-perishable food item. The clinic will be followed at 11 a.m. by a friendly game between teams of Haldane soccer alumni.
SAT 5
Rhonda Appleseed & The Tree that Learned How to Speak
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company will perform the story of a girl who follows in the footsteps of her relative, Johnny, to learn from trees what they need.
WED 9
Pollinator Storytime
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
As part of Stony Kill Farm’s Butterflies and Blooms Week, children ages 4 to 7 will hear stories about the insects that pollinate flowers.
THURS 10
Pat Schories and Making Biscuit
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The illustrator of the Biscuit children’s book series will talk about her work. Children ages 4 to 7 can meet puppies and will each receive a book. Registration required.
THURS 10
Talewise Presents: Save the Earth
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The interactive performance for children ages 4 to 10 will include science experiments as two heroes fight to stop a mastermind polluter. Registration required.
FRI 11
Summer Reading Finale
GARRISON
3 – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate your summer book list with ice cream from Homestyle Creamery and visit with the animals from the Two By Two Animal Haven. Registration encouraged.
SAT 12
Campfire Sing-A-Long
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Join Compass Arts, Common Ground and the Beacon Rising choir for harmonizing. Bring a picnic dinner. Cost: $10 to $15 ($25 to $50 group)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 5
For the Birds: Ecologically Attuned Writing
GARRISON
10 a.m. Constitution Marsh
127 Warren Landing
constitutionmarsh.audubon.org
Poet Mary Newell will present a workshop on how to draft a piece of writing from your field notes and observations at the marsh. Registration required.
SAT 5
Civilian Conservation Corps Explained
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum
10 S. Water St. | lincolndepotmuseum.org
Kevin Oldenburg, a ranger with the National Park Service who works at historic sites in Hyde Park, will discuss one of the most popular New Deal programs during The Great Depression. Cost: $10 (members free)
SUN 6
Permaculture Principles in Action
BEACON
11 a.m. One Nature
845-440-1167 | onenaturellc.com
Jesse Stacken will host a garden tour demonstrating how he has designed a sustainable and supportive ecosystem to grow food, support pollinators, raise chickens and use natural resources through permaculture. The tour address will be provided upon registration. Cost: $25
THURS 10
Earring-Making Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In this all-ages workshop, Joan Lloyd will explain how to design and create earrings. Bring any broken earrings or pairs that you no longer want; materials are provided. Registration required.
SUN 13
Butterflies and Blooms
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m., 11 a.m. & 8 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
As part of its annual festival, which continues through Aug. 19, Stony Kill will offer a honeybee hive tour, pollinator plant walk, after-dark moth walk, art, music and crafts. See website for details. Most activities are $5.
SUN 13
Great Estates Garden Tours
BEACON
11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Learn about the grounds owned by the Verplanck family and their master gardener, James Brown, an escaped slave and one of the first Black people to own property in what is now Beacon. Reservations suggested. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, free ages 6 and younger)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 5
Love’s Labor’s Lost
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Amanda Dehnert directs this production as four young men try to uphold their commitment to their studies and not be tempted by the arrival of four women. Also MON 7, WED 9, FRI 11, SAT 12, SUN 13. Through Aug. 27. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 5
It Happened One Night
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen Frank Capra’s 1934 film starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert as a reporter and an heiress who get thrown together. Free
SUN 6
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
HVSF presents the epic tale of King Henry and his war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Also THURS 10. Through Aug. 21. Cost: $10 to $100
THURS 10
Star Wars
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
beaconny.myrec.com
The 1977 film that introduced the epic story of the battle against the Empire by the Rebel Alliance will begin at dusk. Free
FRI 11
The Princess Bride
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Bannerman Island will screen the 1987 film about never giving up on true love. Cost: $40
SAT 12
Paula Poundstone
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian, author and podcast host (Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone) will perform stand-up. Cost: $37 to $55
SAT 12
My Garden of 1,000 Bees
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
As part of its Butterflies and Blooms Week, the farm will screen a PBS documentary by a wildlife filmmaker who focused his lens on the bees in his yard during the lockdown. Free
SUN 13
Stacey Z Lawrence
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her collection, Fall Risk, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
Andre Junget
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
The gallery will display work by the illustrator of Bannerman Island, Recollections from a Time Gone By, and the artist will sign copies of the book.
SAT 12
What is Lost?
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Fern Apfel’s paintings are of handwritten letters while Amy Becker’s photos of pay phones evoke evolving connections. Through Aug. 27.
SAT 12
The Big Blonk Show | Dingy Dave
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
The group show will feature multiples and figures. Through Sept. 1.
SAT 12
Up Close
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com
Tanja Bos’ works on paper and Linda Pratt’s collage and postage stamps will be on view through Sept. 4.
SAT 12
Respire
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
This juried group show will be on view through Sept. 3.
SAT 12
Small Works by Strangers
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
The show is a juried group exhibit.
SAT 12
Subverting Reality
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
The collaborative group show will feature artists from Super Secret Projects.
MUSIC
SAT 5
Summer Night Soundtracks
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
annalyseandryan.com/summer-night-soundtracks
The Costellos, Annalyse and Ryan, Joe Abba, Cary Brown and other local musicians will perform songs from The Big Lebowski. Cost: $33 or $53 (ages 12 and younger free)
SAT 5
Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singers and songwriters will play music from their latest release, The Flowers that Bloom in Spring. Cost: $20
SAT 5
Yacht Rock Gold
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The cover band performs hits from the late 1970s and early ’80s. Cost: $25 to $35
SAT 5
Bob Baldwin
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The contemporary jazz pianist and composer will play songs from his latest release, The UrbanSmooth Suite. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
THURS 10
Old Blind Dogs
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Scottish folk band is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 11
Professor Louie and the Crowmatix
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
In this rescheduled show, the blues all-star group will play music from its latest release, Strike Up the Band. Cost: $20
FRI 11
Gina Coleman and Misty Blues
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
For their Queens of the Blues show, the group will pay tribute to Bessie Smith, Ruth Brown, Koko Taylor and Big Mama Thornton. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 12
David Amram
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
In a benefit for the cultural center, the multi-instrumental composer of jazz and classical music will perform with Kevin Twigg, Rene Hart, Adam Amram and Adira Amram. Cost: $35
SAT 12
Peter Yarrow
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk singer and songwriter is best known for his work with Paul Stookey and Mary Travers as Peter, Paul and Mary. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
CIVIC
MON 7
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 9
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov