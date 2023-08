What song instantly says “summer” to you?



“The Boys of Summer,” by Don Henley. It takes me right back to summer of ’86. ~Teresa Greenough, Beacon



“Life Got Crazy,” by mike., because summer always gets crazy. ~Joe Kay, Mahopac



“Summertime,” from Porgy and Bess. It’s such a beautiful song. ~Martee Levi, Philipstown